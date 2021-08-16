Smoothed HeikenAshi
- Indicators
-
Radek ReznicekLink to the products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sevenfourseven/seller
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 1 June 2023
FREE Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator is fully adjustable, easy to use and comes with possibility to access the indicator via iCustom function so you can use it in your own trading software. Indicator can also pop up alerts when signal changes or send push notifications.
For Metatrader 5 version click here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70825
For detailed information click: >>HERE<<
Features
- Easy to use
- Accessible via iCustom
- Fully adjustable
- Alerts and Push notifications
- Possible to use with any instrument
- Possible to use on any time-frame
I like it