Smoothed HeikenAshi

4.82

FREE Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator is fully adjustable, easy to use and comes with possibility to access the indicator via iCustom function so you can use it in your own trading software. Indicator can also pop up alerts when signal changes or send push notifications.

For Metatrader 5 version click here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70825

For detailed information click: >>HERE<<

Features

  • Easy to use
  • Accessible via iCustom
  • Fully adjustable
  • Alerts and Push notifications
  • Possible to use with any instrument
  • Possible to use on any time-frame


Reviews 13
Lupacchiotta
330
Lupacchiotta 2025.09.23 07:21 
 

I like it

chen4215ljf
16
chen4215ljf 2025.04.25 14:04 
 

棒棒的，收藏了

Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2023.06.02 16:23 
 

Sehr gute Arbeit, Danke!

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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Radek Reznicek
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Unique trend trading algorithm with advanced filtering and many features which should become a part of your trading arsenal. This indicator can give you also trading advisors (with take profit target), success rate scanner and much more. TrendMagiX PRO comes with built-in multi-pair and multi-timeframe scanner which is fully adjustable. User can select own symbols and time-frames to monitor. + ALL the features of standard TrendMagiX indicator Important information For additional detailed inform
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Radek Reznicek
Indicators
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Radek Reznicek
3.73 (11)
Experts
Elite Tactics is a safe and fully automated expert advisor that analyzes market most important levels and trades with pending orders for the fastest execution. Every order is protected with StopLoss and this EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slippage protections. This EA does  NOT use any of the dangerous strategies like Martingale, Grid or Arbitrage . Elite Tactics is fully customizable by user. This EA is not limited by trading pair or time-frame (recomme
Channel Master MT5
Radek Reznicek
Indicators
Channel Master  is unique indicator for automatic channel finding. This indicator is fully adjustable by user. User can also put more instances of Channel Master to one chart with different channel size for better trend filtering. To find more information visit the 747Developments website. Features Easy to use (just drag & drop to the chart) Fully adjustable Accessible via iCustom function Possible to use with any trading instrument Possible to use on any time-frame
Filter:
tagil1963
74
tagil1963 2026.06.25 15:48 
 

В целом пойдет .

Lupacchiotta
330
Lupacchiotta 2025.09.23 07:21 
 

I like it

chen4215ljf
16
chen4215ljf 2025.04.25 14:04 
 

棒棒的，收藏了

Stoyan Musev
20
Stoyan Musev 2023.07.26 20:56 
 

It works great but I have a hard time to access the different settings through the custom function.

Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2023.06.02 16:23 
 

Sehr gute Arbeit, Danke!

rbhurst
49
rbhurst 2023.05.29 17:46 
 

I like it!

Alexandre Haag Garcia
221
Alexandre Haag Garcia 2023.03.01 09:28 
 

Precious.

GophSTAR
14
GophSTAR 2022.07.05 03:07 
 

Love the indicator - i use it with 50 period on daily - once you set that up you can see the trades are long and rewarding but you must have patience to reap those rewards, just enter and exit at change of color/direction - remember you will have loses but those long winning one's will more than make up for that - thanks for creating Radek :)

merly985
14
merly985 2022.06.14 21:46 
 

BUENISIMO INDICADOR

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.14 05:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Fernando Alonso
1055
Fernando Alonso 2022.03.22 23:39 
 

Muy bueno, una gran ayuda facilita mucho el operar con beneficios .

psajkomckrys
90
psajkomckrys 2022.02.07 23:05 
 

Is good THX

Manuel Denis
25
Manuel Denis 2021.11.08 09:25 
 

Excelente indicador es de gran ayuda para resumir el ruido del mercado 👍🏻

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