Advanced MACD Lite is a safe and fully automated EA. This EA uses MACD indicator with double confirmation set and filtering by range of latest price movements.

Advanced MACD Lite is EA based on Advanced MACD dedicated to less experienced users in forex trading. Only settings required by user is selection of Trading mode, size of lot to trade and unique magic number for each chart.

Every order has stop-loss and the EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slippage protections.