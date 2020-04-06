Advanced MACD Lite

Advanced MACD Lite is a safe and fully automated EA. This EA uses MACD indicator with double confirmation set and filtering by range of latest price movements.

Advanced MACD Lite is EA based on Advanced MACD dedicated to less experienced users in forex trading. Only settings required by user is selection of Trading mode, size of lot to trade and unique magic number for each chart.

Every order has stop-loss and the EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slippage protections.

This EA does NOT use the dangerous strategies like Martingale, etc.

Advanced MACD Lite is NOT a tick scalper that produces high number of trades per day and it is NOT dependent on every point of price.

Advanced MACD EA Lite is verified on both platforms (MT4 and MT5) and successfully passed tests and simulations with 100 % real ticks in MT5 with variable spread and simulated execution delays as well as with 99.90 % real ticks in MT4 with variable spread.

Link to MT5 version of Advanced MACD Lite: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/43416


Fully customizable version of Advanced MACD EA is available: 

Link to Advanced MACD MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42952

Link to Advanced MACD MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42951


Recommendations

  • Adapt your own risk settings according to the account equity and always verify with back-test
  • True ECN broker is recommended for any type of automated trading
  • Use minimal deposit of 500 USD
  • Use EURUSD, AUDUSD (H1 time-frame)


Watch my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sevenfourseven/seller


Trading Instructions

  1. Move EA to the chart (simply drag and drop)
  2. When pop up window appears select desired settings (for EURUSD H1 you can use default settings) or select different Trading mode in drop-down menu
  3. If using more trading pairs and more charts, make sure that each chart has unique Magic number !!!
  4. In settings window always adjust FixedLotSize based on your account equity and your own trading risk
  5. Make sure you have sufficient margin to open new positions, especially if using low leverage accounts 
  6. Confirm settings and let the EA trade
