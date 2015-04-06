Flying Gold
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Flying Gold EA
- It's an efficient gold trading system. It's a unique strategy.
- The EA has accurate entry point calculations.If the conditions are not met, the EA will not open the order.
- Just install the EA, it can work immediately.
- Use the H4 time frame. XAUUSD
- Use initial Money 1000$ (Standard Account) / initial Money 100$ (Cent / Micro Account)
- Back Test with 99% model quality from 2020 - 7 July. 2023
- TIP !!! For good performance, choose a server that is close to the broker's server.
Strengths
- Open orders accurately and efficiently using indicators to filter signals.
- There is a pending order system.
- When the specified profit is reached The system will close the order.
- There is an order editing system. and close all orders. There is a pending order system.
- Easy to use, no hassle
- Strong moving candlesticks or news can be traded.
- Back Test with 99% model quality from 2020 - 7 July. 2023
* (Standard account) uses a starting lot of 0.01 (initial Money 1000$) / (Cent / Micro account) uses a starting lot of 0.1 ( initial Money 100$)