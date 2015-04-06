Flying Gold

Flying Gold EA

  • It's an efficient gold trading system. It's a unique strategy.
  • The EA has accurate entry point calculations.If the conditions are not met, the EA will not open the order.
  • Just install the EA, it can work immediately.
  • Use the H4 time frame. XAUUSD
  • Use initial Money 1000$ (Standard Account) / initial Money 100$ (Cent / Micro Account)
  • Back Test with 99% model quality from 2020 - 7 July. 2023
  • TIP !!! For good performance, choose a server that is close to the broker's server.

    Strengths

    • Open orders accurately and efficiently using indicators to filter signals.
    • There is a pending order system.
    • When the specified profit is reached The system will close the order.
    • There is an order editing system. and close all orders.  There is a pending order system.
    • Easy to use, no hassle
    • Strong moving candlesticks or news can be traded.
    • Back Test with 99% model quality from 2020 - 7 July. 2023


      • *  (Standard account) uses a starting lot of 0.01 (initial Money 1000$)  / (Cent / Micro account)  uses a starting lot of 0.1 ( initial Money 100$)                          



















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Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
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ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
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Golden Sky EA It's an efficient gold trading system.  It's a unique strategy. The EA has accurate entry point calculations. If the conditions are not met, the EA will not open the order. Just install the EA, it can work immediately. Use the M5 time frame. XAUUSD Use initial Money 1,000$ (Standard Account) / initial Money  100$ (Cent / Micro Account) Back Test with 99% model quality from 2020 - Jun. 2023 TIP !!! For good performance, choose a server that is close to the broker's server. Strength
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