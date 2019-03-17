Automatic Fibonacci

Automatic Fibonacci is an indicator for automatic Fibonacci Levels drawing. It is fully customizable by user. User can also select different Fibobonacci Levels by user settings or can use multiple Automatic Fibonacci indicator in one chart.


All details can be found >>HERE<<


Instructions

  1. Move Indicator to the chart (simply drag and drop)
  2. When pop up window appears select desired settings.
  3. Confirm settings and enjoy the Automatic Fibonacci indicator.


Features

  • Any chart
  • Any time-frame
  • Custom Fibonacci levels
  • Custom colors
  • Info-panel

Watch my other products:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sevenfourseven/seller

Parameters

General Settings

  • UniqueName - Some unique name (Important if using more Automatic Fibonacci in one chart)
  • FiboStrength - Probably the most important parameter - Determines the strength of Fibonacci levels
  • FuturePaint - Distance from current time candle to print the Fibonacci labels
  • ShowInfoPanel - Show/Hide Info panel

Fibonacci Levels Settings

  • FiboBaseLevel0Color - Color for the First Fibonacci base level
  • FiboBaseLevel1Color - Color for the Second Fibonacci base level
  • FiboLevel2Value - 1st Custom Fibonacci level value
  • FiboLevel2Color - 1st Custom Fibonacci level color
  • FiboLevel3Value - 2nd Custom Fibonacci level value
  • FiboLevel3Color - 2nd Custom Fibonacci level color
  • FiboLevel4Value - 3rd Custom Fibonacci level value
  • FiboLevel4Color - 3rd Custom Fibonacci level color
  • FiboLevel5Value - 4th Custom Fibonacci level value
  • FiboLevel5Color - 4th Custom Fibonacci level color

Panel Settings

  • PanelBackgroundColor - Panel background color
  • PanelHeaderColor - Panel header color
  • DefaultFontColor - Default font color
  • HeaderFontColor - Header font color

Other Settings

  • UseLegacyStrategy: Enable/disable old legacy strategy algorithm


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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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IQ Gold Gann Levels
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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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