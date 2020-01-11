TrendMagiX

Unique trend trading algorithm with advanced filtering and many features which should become a part of your trading arsenal. This indicator can give you also trading advisors (with take profit target), success rate scanner and much more.





For additional detailed information you can visit the 747Developments website.





Features

Easy to use (just drag and drop to the chart)

Possible to use with any trading instrument

Possible to use on any time-frame

Take profit advisors

Success rate calculator

Fully customizable

Trend detection alerts and notifications

Possible to use with an Expert Advisor via iCustom function

Unique algorithm for the trend detection

MainPeriod - Number of bars for main trend calculation

Usual values from 4 to 10 for entering trades - better follows short term trend



Usual values from 15 to 30 for longer term trend filtering

MainFilter - Filtering number for trendline smoothing

Usual values from 10 to 60

ConfirmDistance - Number of bars that confirms trend direction

Usual values from 3 to 6

ReverseFilter - Filter for better stability of signal change detection

Usual values from 50 to 200

AutomaticTPRange - Set automatic Take Profit range (multiplier to calculate Take profit distance)

Usual values from 1 to 4

MaxProcessedBars - Number of processed bars to calculate all statistics

ManualTakeProfit - You can set manual take profit in points

if number is higher than 0 - Automatic take profit calculation is not performed and Indicator uses manual take profit for all the statistics



