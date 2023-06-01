TrendMagiX PRO

Unique trend trading algorithm with advanced filtering and many features which should become a part of your trading arsenal. This indicator can give you also trading advisors (with take profit target), success rate scanner and much more. TrendMagiX PRO comes with built-in multi-pair and multi-timeframe scanner which is fully adjustable. User can select own symbols and time-frames to monitor.

+ ALL the features of standard TrendMagiX indicator


Important information

For additional detailed information you can follow the product page on 747Developments website.


Features
  • Easy to use (just drag and drop to the chart)
  • built-in multi-timeframe and multi-pair scanner
  • Possible to use with any trading instrument
  • Possible to use on any time-frame
  • Take profit advisors
  • Success rate calculator
  • Fully adjustable
  • Trend detection alerts and notifications
  • Possible to use with an Expert Advisor via iCustom function
  • Unique algorithm for the trend detection

Important Parameters
  • MainPeriod - Number of bars for main trend calculation
    • Usual values from 4 to 10 for entering trades - better follows short term trend
    • Usual values from 15 to 30 for longer term trend filtering
  • MainFilter - Filtering number for trendline smoothing
    • Usual values from 10 to 60
  • ConfirmDistance - Number of bars that confirms trend direction
    • Usual values from 3 to 6
  • ReverseFilter - Filter for better stability of signal change detection
    • Usual values from 50 to 200
  • AutomaticTPRange - Set automatic Take Profit range (multiplier to calculate Take profit distance)
    • Usual values from 1 to 4
  • MaxProcessedBars - Number of processed bars to calculate all statistics 
  • ManualTakeProfit - You can set manual take profit in points
    • if number is higher than 0 - Automatic take profit calculation is not performed and Indicator uses manual take profit for all the statistics



Unique trend trading algorithm with advanced filtering and many features which should become a part of your trading arsenal. This indicator can give you also trading advisors (with take profit target), success rate scanner and much more. Important information For additional detailed information you can visit the 747Developments website. Features Easy to use (just drag and drop to the chart) Possible to use with any trading instrument Possible to use on any time-frame Take profit advisors Succ
