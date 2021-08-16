Smoothed HeikenAshi MT5

4.72

FREE Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator is fully adjustable, easy to use and comes with possibility to access the indicator via iCustom function so you can use it in your own trading software. Indicator can also pop up alerts when signal changes or send push notifications.

For Metatrader 4 version click here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70824

For detailed information click: >>HERE<<

Features

  • Easy to use
  • Accessible via iCustom
  • Fully adjustable
  • Alerts and Push notifications
  • Possible to use with any instrument
  • Possible to use on any time-frame


Reviews 54
KB00
186
KB00 2026.05.08 12:47 
 

Top!

Lupacchiotta
330
Lupacchiotta 2025.09.28 11:55 
 

It's a good starting point, thanks

Benjamin Afedzie
4086
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 19:06 
 

works for me

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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Radek Reznicek
4.82 (11)
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FREE Heiken Ashi Smoothed   indicator is fully adjustable, easy to use and comes with possibility to access the indicator via   iCustom  function so you can use it in your own trading software. Indicator can also pop up alerts when signal changes or send push notifications. For Metatrader 5 version click here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70825 For detailed information click:   >>HERE<< Features Easy to use Accessible via iCustom Fully adjustable Alerts and Push notifications Possib
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R747 BreakLevels
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R747 BreakLevels is smart indicator that automatically detects Support and Resistance levels on actual market trend. Strength of levels can be easily adjusted by changing parameter LevelsStrength in range of 2 (weak levels) and 50 (strong levels). This indicator is accessible in EA via iCustom functions and is fully customizable by user. There is possibility to send Push notifications and Alerts of newly found levels. Follow this link to get all detailed information:  >> LINK << Features Adjusta
CyberTrend
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CyberTrend  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor based on advanced algorithms for short term trend prediction. This EA uses several custom made indicators combined with candles prediction that helps to achieve a very high-rate of winning trades. This EA successfully passed long term back-test with real tick data (accuracy 99.9 %), variable spread, real commision and swap. CyberTrend is also fully adjustable by user. Please read the blog to get more information about FAQ and settings parameters.
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Automatic Fibonacci
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Xtreme TrendLine
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Xtreme TrendLine is an advanced powerful trend indicator. This indicator is based on candles analysis and trend channels. It can be used on any trading pair or instrument on any time-frame. This indicator is accessible in EA via iCustom functions and is fully customizable by user. Features Any trading instrument Any timeframe Fully customizable by user More Trendlines on one chart Can be used in EA via iCustom function Can be use on more timeframe at once to catch best moment for the trade entr
Infinite Storm EA
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Advanced MACD EA
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Advanced MACD  is a safe and fully automated EA. This EA uses MACD indicator with double confirmation set and filtering by range of latest price movements. Every order has stop-loss and the EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slippage protections. This EA does  NOT use  the dangerous strategies like Martingale, etc. Advanced MACD is  NOT  a tick scalper that produces high number of trades per day and it is  NOT  dependent on every point of price. This EA is 
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Unique trend trading algorithm with advanced filtering and many features which should become a part of your trading arsenal. This indicator can give you also trading advisors (with take profit target), success rate scanner and much more. Important information For additional detailed information you can visit the 747Developments website. Features Easy to use (just drag and drop to the chart) Possible to use with any trading instrument Possible to use on any time-frame Take profit advisors Succ
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Channel Master
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Channel Master  is unique indicator for automatic channel finding. This indicator is fully adjustable by user. User can also put more instances of Channel Master to one chart with different channel size for better trend filtering. To find more information visit the 747Developments website. Features Easy to use (just drag & drop to the chart) Fully adjustable Accessible via iCustom function Possible to use with any trading instrument Possible to use on any time-frame
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Radek Reznicek
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Advanced MACD EA mt5
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Advanced MACD Lite MT5
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RageX EA MT5
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RageX EA  is an unique fully automated EA which analyses current market trend on time-frame basis. Thanks to that it makes performance of this EA stable regardless the current market condition like slippage, execution speed, etc. Every order is protected by automatically calculated stop-loss. RageX EA successfully passed 100% quality data back-tests in Metatrader 5 with different execution speed as well as back-tests with 99.90% quality historical data and variable spread in Metatrader 4. Link
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Radek Reznicek
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Unique trend trading algorithm with advanced filtering and many features which should become a part of your trading arsenal. This indicator can give you also trading advisors (with take profit target), success rate scanner and much more. Important information For additional detailed information you can visit the 747Developments website. Features Easy to use (just drag and drop to the chart) Possible to use with any trading instrument Possible to use on any time-frame Take profit advisors Succ
TrendMagiX PRO MT5
Radek Reznicek
Indicators
Unique trend trading algorithm with advanced filtering and many features which should become a part of your trading arsenal. This indicator can give you also trading advisors (with take profit target), success rate scanner and much more. TrendMagiX PRO comes with built-in multi-pair and multi-timeframe scanner which is fully adjustable. User can select own symbols and time-frames to monitor. + ALL the features of standard TrendMagiX indicator Important information For additional detailed inform
Elite SR MT5
Radek Reznicek
Indicators
Elite SR - Advanced Level Indicator for automatic detection of support and resistance levels with different degree of credibility should become a part of your trading arsenal. This indicator is accessible via iCustom function and provides level values as well as their degree of credibility. Elite SR is fully adjustable and can work on any time-frame with any trading instrument! Important information For all detailed information about this indicator you can visit 747Developments website. Featur
Elite Tactics MT5
Radek Reznicek
3.73 (11)
Experts
Elite Tactics is a safe and fully automated expert advisor that analyzes market most important levels and trades with pending orders for the fastest execution. Every order is protected with StopLoss and this EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slippage protections. This EA does  NOT use any of the dangerous strategies like Martingale, Grid or Arbitrage . Elite Tactics is fully customizable by user. This EA is not limited by trading pair or time-frame (recomme
Channel Master MT5
Radek Reznicek
Indicators
Channel Master  is unique indicator for automatic channel finding. This indicator is fully adjustable by user. User can also put more instances of Channel Master to one chart with different channel size for better trend filtering. To find more information visit the 747Developments website. Features Easy to use (just drag & drop to the chart) Fully adjustable Accessible via iCustom function Possible to use with any trading instrument Possible to use on any time-frame
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KB00
186
KB00 2026.05.08 12:47 
 

Top!

Lupacchiotta
330
Lupacchiotta 2025.09.28 11:55 
 

It's a good starting point, thanks

Giorgio Lucchetta
88
Giorgio Lucchetta 2025.07.14 16:35 
 

Bastante confuso quando aplicado no daytrade, tem que saber aplicar se não vc perde o tempo.

Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 11:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
4086
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 19:06 
 

works for me

aqwa
328
aqwa 2025.05.08 17:25 
 

Good!

P.ARMz4915
324
P.ARMz4915 2025.04.20 08:41 
 

very good

Bonny Prasetyawardhana
270
Bonny Prasetyawardhana 2025.04.11 04:14 
 

Nice..and thanks make profit on real account

RicardoAvila
49
RicardoAvila 2024.12.07 16:49 
 

Indicador muito bom, melhorou bastante os trades, Parabéns ao autor, obrigado.

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.04 18:25 
 

ok

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153807
Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.09.07 20:52 
 

Muito Bonito esse indicador de Heiken Ashi, muito bom o trabalho, muito obrigado por essa ferramenta

Lukas Kobsch
21
Lukas Kobsch 2024.07.26 15:47 
 

Good indicator when used with squeeze momentum. Nice work!

zhui meng
63
zhui meng 2024.06.15 17:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lee Breeze
177
Lee Breeze 2024.06.07 00:40 
 

When it displays correctly, awesome indicator, but then there are the gaps. This is when the price is way up high, and the current bar is not repainting, so you get a massive gap between the candle top/bottom and the price. Version:5.00 build 4350 31 May 2024

Seth Tetteh
2725
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 11:52 
 

mad

greenmto
64
greenmto 2024.04.22 09:10 
 

Thanks a lot.

amcq2001
29
amcq2001 2024.02.06 22:20 
 

thaks and good work

Jerrycuellar
134
Jerrycuellar 2024.01.27 13:37 
 

Me gusta el indicador sobre todo en tendencias te deja Buenos profit gracias

Serge Adote
26
Serge Adote 2024.01.22 00:24 
 

Overall not bad but alone not good enough

Denis Sokolovsky
421
Denis Sokolovsky 2024.01.16 18:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

123
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