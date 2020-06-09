Channel Master
- Indicators
-
Radek ReznicekLink to the products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sevenfourseven/seller
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 9 June 2020
- Activations: 10
Channel Master is unique indicator for automatic channel finding. This indicator is fully adjustable by user. User can also put more instances of Channel Master to one chart with different channel size for better trend filtering.
To find more information visit the 747Developments website.Features
- Easy to use (just drag & drop to the chart)
- Fully adjustable
- Accessible via iCustom function
- Possible to use with any trading instrument
- Possible to use on any time-frame