Channel Master MT5

Channel Master is unique indicator for automatic channel finding. This indicator is fully adjustable by user. User can also put more instances of Channel Master to one chart with different channel size for better trend filtering.

To find more information visit the 747Developments website.

Features
  • Easy to use (just drag & drop to the chart)
  • Fully adjustable
  • Accessible via iCustom function
  • Possible to use with any trading instrument
  • Possible to use on any time-frame


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FREE Heiken Ashi Smoothed   indicator is fully adjustable, easy to use and comes with possibility to access the indicator via   iCustom  function so you can use it in your own trading software. Indicator can also pop up alerts when signal changes or send push notifications. For Metatrader 5 version click here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70825 For detailed information click:   >>HERE<< Features Easy to use Accessible via iCustom Fully adjustable Alerts and Push notifications Possib
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R747 BreakLevels
Radek Reznicek
5 (1)
Indicators
R747 BreakLevels is smart indicator that automatically detects Support and Resistance levels on actual market trend. Strength of levels can be easily adjusted by changing parameter LevelsStrength in range of 2 (weak levels) and 50 (strong levels). This indicator is accessible in EA via iCustom functions and is fully customizable by user. There is possibility to send Push notifications and Alerts of newly found levels. Follow this link to get all detailed information:  >> LINK << Features Adjusta
CyberTrend
Radek Reznicek
Experts
CyberTrend  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor based on advanced algorithms for short term trend prediction. This EA uses several custom made indicators combined with candles prediction that helps to achieve a very high-rate of winning trades. This EA successfully passed long term back-test with real tick data (accuracy 99.9 %), variable spread, real commision and swap. CyberTrend is also fully adjustable by user. Please read the blog to get more information about FAQ and settings parameters.
News Panel
Radek Reznicek
5 (2)
Utilities
News Panel  is a fully adjustable utility for Forex News. It can show upcoming news in InfoPanel as well as lable for upcoming and past news labels on the chart.  This utility also enables Upcoming news Alerts and Push notification. User can change number of upcoming news displayed, colors and many others. Instructions Alow WebRequest for Listed URLS in Metatrader Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors tab (see screen or watch the video) Add " https://ec.forexprostools.com/ " to the list of allo
Automatic Fibonacci
Radek Reznicek
Indicators
Automatic Fibonacci  is an indicator for automatic Fibonacci Levels drawing. It is fully customizable by user. User can also select different Fibobonacci Levels by user settings or can use multiple Automatic Fibonacci indicator in one chart. All details can be found >>HERE<< Instructions Move Indicator to the chart (simply drag and drop) When pop up window appears select desired settings. Confirm settings and enjoy the Automatic Fibonacci indicator. Features Any chart Any time-frame Custom
Xtreme TrendLine
Radek Reznicek
Indicators
Xtreme TrendLine is an advanced powerful trend indicator. This indicator is based on candles analysis and trend channels. It can be used on any trading pair or instrument on any time-frame. This indicator is accessible in EA via iCustom functions and is fully customizable by user. Features Any trading instrument Any timeframe Fully customizable by user More Trendlines on one chart Can be used in EA via iCustom function Can be use on more timeframe at once to catch best moment for the trade entr
Infinite Storm EA
Radek Reznicek
5 (2)
Experts
Infinite Storm EA is a safe and fully automated expert advisor that analyzes market trend and price movements and thanks to that is able achieve high rate of winning trades. Every order has StopLoss (either real or virtual) and EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slippage protections. This EA does  NOT use any of the dangerous strategies  like Martingale, Grid or Arbitrage. This EA is fully customizable by user. This EA is not limited by trading pair or time
Advanced MACD EA
Radek Reznicek
Experts
Advanced MACD  is a safe and fully automated EA. This EA uses MACD indicator with double confirmation set and filtering by range of latest price movements. Every order has stop-loss and the EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slippage protections. This EA does  NOT use  the dangerous strategies like Martingale, etc. Advanced MACD is  NOT  a tick scalper that produces high number of trades per day and it is  NOT  dependent on every point of price. This EA is 
Advanced MACD Lite
Radek Reznicek
Experts
Advanced MACD Lite  is a safe and fully automated EA. This EA uses MACD indicator with double confirmation set and filtering by range of latest price movements. Advanced MACD Lite is EA based on Advanced MACD dedicated to less experienced users in forex trading. Only settings required by user is selection of Trading mode, size of lot to trade and unique magic number for each chart. Every order has stop-loss and the EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slippag
RageX EA
Radek Reznicek
5 (2)
Experts
RageX EA is an unique fully automated EA which analyses current market trend on time-frame basis. Thanks to that it makes performance of this EA stable regardless the current market condition like slippage, execution speed, etc. Every order is protected by automatically calculated stop-loss. RageX EA successfully passed back-tests with 99.90% quality historical data and variable spread in Metatrader 4 as well as 100% quality data back-tests in Metatrader 5 with different execution speed. Link t
TrendMagiX
Radek Reznicek
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Unique trend trading algorithm with advanced filtering and many features which should become a part of your trading arsenal. This indicator can give you also trading advisors (with take profit target), success rate scanner and much more. Important information For additional detailed information you can visit the 747Developments website. Features Easy to use (just drag and drop to the chart) Possible to use with any trading instrument Possible to use on any time-frame Take profit advisors Succ
TrendMagiX PRO
Radek Reznicek
Indicators
Unique trend trading algorithm with advanced filtering and many features which should become a part of your trading arsenal. This indicator can give you also trading advisors (with take profit target), success rate scanner and much more. TrendMagiX PRO comes with built-in multi-pair and multi-timeframe scanner which is fully adjustable. User can select own symbols and time-frames to monitor. + ALL the features of standard TrendMagiX indicator Important information For additional detailed inform
Elite SR
Radek Reznicek
Indicators
Elite SR - Advanced Level Indicator for automatic detection of support and resistance levels with different degree of credibility should become a part of your trading arsenal. This indicator is accessible via iCustom function and provides level values as well as their degree of credibility. Elite SR is fully adjustable and can work on any time-frame with any trading instrument! Important information For all detailed information about this indicator you can visit 747Developments website. Featur
Elite Tactics
Radek Reznicek
3 (10)
Experts
Elite Tactics is a safe and fully automated expert advisor that analyzes market most important levels and trades with pending orders for the fastest execution. Every order is protected with StopLoss and this EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slippage protections. This EA does  NOT use any of the dangerous strategies like Martingale, Grid or Arbitrage . Elite Tactics is fully customizable by user. This EA is not limited by trading pair or time-frame (recomme
Channel Master
Radek Reznicek
Indicators
Channel Master  is unique indicator for automatic channel finding. This indicator is fully adjustable by user. User can also put more instances of Channel Master to one chart with different channel size for better trend filtering. To find more information visit the 747Developments website. Features Easy to use (just drag & drop to the chart) Fully adjustable Accessible via iCustom function Possible to use with any trading instrument Possible to use on any time-frame
R747 BreakLevels MT5
Radek Reznicek
Indicators
R747 BreakLevels is smart indicator that automatically detects Support and Resistance levels on actual market trend. Strength of levels can be easily adjusted by changing parameter LevelsStrength in range of 2 (weak levels) and 50 (strong levels). This indicator is accessible in EA via iCustom functions and is fully customizable by user. There is possibility to send Push notifications and Alerts of newly found levels. Follow this link to get all detailed information: >> LINK << Features Adjust
CyberTrend MT5
Radek Reznicek
Experts
CyberTrend  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor based on advanced algorithms for short term trend prediction. This EA uses several custom made indicators combined with candles prediction that helps to achieve a very high-rate of winning trades. This EA successfully passed long term back-test with real tick data, variable spread, real commision and swap from Metatrader 5 Strategy Tester. CyberTrend is also fully adjustable by user. Please read the blog to get more information about FAQ and setti
Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Radek Reznicek
Indicators
Automatic Fibonacci  is an indicator for automatic Fibonacci Levels drawing. It is fully customizable by user. User can also select different Fibobonacci Levels by user settings or can use multiple Automatic Fibonacci indicator in one chart. All details can be found >>HERE<< Instructions Move Indicator to the chart (simply drag and drop) When pop up window appears select desired settings. Confirm settings and enjoy the Automatic Fibonacci indicator. Features Any chart Any time-frame Custom
Xtreme TrendLine MT5
Radek Reznicek
Indicators
Xtreme TrendLine is an advanced powerful trend indicator. This indicator is based on candles analysis and trend channels. It can be used on any trading pair or instrument on any time-frame. This indicator is accessible in EA via iCustom functions and is fully customizable by user. Features Any trading instrument Any timeframe Fully customizable by user More Trendlines on one chart Can be used in EA via iCustom function Can be use on more timeframe at once to catch best moment for the trade entr
Infinite Storm EA MT5
Radek Reznicek
4 (1)
Experts
Infinite Storm EA is a safe and fully automated expert advisor that analyzes market trend and price movements and thanks to that is able achieve high rate of winning trades. Every order has StopLoss (either real or virtual) and EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slippage protections. This EA does  NOT use any of the dangerous strategies  like Martingale, Grid or Arbitrage. This EA is fully customizable by user. This EA is not limited by trading pair or time
Advanced MACD EA mt5
Radek Reznicek
Experts
Advanced MACD  is a safe and fully automated EA. This EA uses MACD indicator with double confirmation set and filtering by range of latest price movements. Every order has stop-loss and the EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slippage protections. This EA does  NOT use  the dangerous strategies like Martingale, etc. Advanced MACD  is  NOT  a tick scalper that produces high number of trades per day and it is  NOT  dependent on every point of price. This EA is
Advanced MACD Lite MT5
Radek Reznicek
Experts
Advanced MACD Lite  is a safe and fully automated EA. This EA uses MACD indicator with double confirmation set and filtering by range of latest price movements. Advanced MACD Lite is EA based on Advanced MACD dedicated to  less experienced users  in forex trading. Only settings required by user is selection of Trading mode, size of lot to trade and unique magic number for each chart. Every order has stop-loss and the EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slipp
RageX EA MT5
Radek Reznicek
Experts
RageX EA  is an unique fully automated EA which analyses current market trend on time-frame basis. Thanks to that it makes performance of this EA stable regardless the current market condition like slippage, execution speed, etc. Every order is protected by automatically calculated stop-loss. RageX EA successfully passed 100% quality data back-tests in Metatrader 5 with different execution speed as well as back-tests with 99.90% quality historical data and variable spread in Metatrader 4. Link
TrendMagiX MT5
Radek Reznicek
5 (6)
Indicators
Unique trend trading algorithm with advanced filtering and many features which should become a part of your trading arsenal. This indicator can give you also trading advisors (with take profit target), success rate scanner and much more. Important information For additional detailed information you can visit the 747Developments website. Features Easy to use (just drag and drop to the chart) Possible to use with any trading instrument Possible to use on any time-frame Take profit advisors Succ
TrendMagiX PRO MT5
Radek Reznicek
Indicators
Unique trend trading algorithm with advanced filtering and many features which should become a part of your trading arsenal. This indicator can give you also trading advisors (with take profit target), success rate scanner and much more. TrendMagiX PRO comes with built-in multi-pair and multi-timeframe scanner which is fully adjustable. User can select own symbols and time-frames to monitor. + ALL the features of standard TrendMagiX indicator Important information For additional detailed inform
Elite SR MT5
Radek Reznicek
Indicators
Elite SR - Advanced Level Indicator for automatic detection of support and resistance levels with different degree of credibility should become a part of your trading arsenal. This indicator is accessible via iCustom function and provides level values as well as their degree of credibility. Elite SR is fully adjustable and can work on any time-frame with any trading instrument! Important information For all detailed information about this indicator you can visit 747Developments website. Featur
Elite Tactics MT5
Radek Reznicek
3.73 (11)
Experts
Elite Tactics is a safe and fully automated expert advisor that analyzes market most important levels and trades with pending orders for the fastest execution. Every order is protected with StopLoss and this EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slippage protections. This EA does  NOT use any of the dangerous strategies like Martingale, Grid or Arbitrage . Elite Tactics is fully customizable by user. This EA is not limited by trading pair or time-frame (recomme
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