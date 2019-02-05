News Panel

5
News Panel is a fully adjustable utility for Forex News. It can show upcoming news in InfoPanel as well as lable for upcoming and past news labels on the chart. 


This utility also enables Upcoming news Alerts and Push notification. User can change number of upcoming news displayed, colors and many others.


Instructions

  1. Alow WebRequest for Listed URLS in Metatrader Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors tab (see screen or watch the video)
  2. Add "https://ec.forexprostools.com/" to the list of allowed URLs in Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors tab (see screen or watch the video)
  3. Move Utility to the chart (simply drag and drop)
  4. When pop up window appears select desired settings.
  5. Confirm settings and enjoy the News Panel.

Watch my other products:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sevenfourseven/seller


Parameters

General Settings

  • GMT - Broker GMT (usually 2 for most ECN brokers)
  • NewsRefreshHours - Number of hours to refresh news (download news again)
  • ShowNewsPanel - Show/Hide Panel with news
  • ShowNewsLabels - Show/Hide news labels on the chart

Panel Visual Settings

  • HighImportanceColor - Color for High impact news
  • MediumImportanceColor - Color for Medium impact news
  • LowImportanceColor - Color for Low impact news
  • NumberOfIncomingNews - Number of upcoming news displayed in the Panel
  • PanelWidth - Panel width
  • UseSpreadProtection - Enable/Disable spread protection
  • PanelBackgroundColor - Panel background color
  • PanelHeaderColor - Panel header color
  • DefaultFontColor - Default font color
  • HeaderFontColor - Header font color

News General Settings

  • HighImpactNews - Enable/disable news with high impact
  • MediumImpactNews - Enable/disable news with medium impact
  • LowImpactNews - Enable/disable news with low impact
  • OnlyNewsAffectingSymbol - Show only news affecting current symbol on the chart
  • CustomSymbols - Comma separated symbols for the news to download (OnlyNewsAffectingSymbol must be enabled)

News Notification Settings

  • AlertMinuteBefore - Number of minutes before upcoming news to Alert/Notify
  • EnableAlerts - Enable/disable Alerts for upcoming news
  • EnablePush - Enable/disable Push notifications for upcoming news
  • AlertHighImportance - Enable/disable alerts/notifications for the news with high impact
  • AlertMediumImportance - Enable/disable alerts/notifications for the news with medium impact
  • AlertLowImportance- Enable/disable alerts/notifications for the news with low impact


Reviews 5
23992435
471
23992435 2020.04.21 17:33 
 

I contacted Radek to discuss possible changes to the News Panel. Not only was he fast to respond, but made the changes I requested.

What can I say, Radek is the consummate professional. I love the products and customer service. Bravo Radek !!

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Irmantas Uikis
450
Irmantas Uikis 2020.09.18 08:38 
 

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23992435
471
23992435 2020.04.21 17:33 
 

I contacted Radek to discuss possible changes to the News Panel. Not only was he fast to respond, but made the changes I requested.

What can I say, Radek is the consummate professional. I love the products and customer service. Bravo Radek !!

Itnas
334
Itnas 2020.01.10 06:42 
 

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