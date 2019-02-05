News Panel is a fully adjustable utility for Forex News. It can show upcoming news in InfoPanel as well as lable for upcoming and past news labels on the chart.





This utility also enables Upcoming news Alerts and Push notification. User can change number of upcoming news displayed, colors and many others.





Instructions

Alow WebRequest for Listed URLS in Metatrader Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors tab (see screen or watch the video) Add "https://ec.forexprostools.com/" to the list of allowed URLs in Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors tab (see screen or watch the video) Move Utility to the chart (simply drag and drop) When pop up window appears select desired settings. Confirm settings and enjoy the News Panel.

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Parameters

General Settings

GMT - Broker GMT (usually 2 for most ECN brokers)

- Broker GMT (usually 2 for most ECN brokers) NewsRefreshHours - Number of hours to refresh news (download news again)

- Number of hours to refresh news (download news again) ShowNewsPanel - Show/Hide Panel with news

- Show/Hide Panel with news ShowNewsLabels - Show/Hide news labels on the chart

Panel Visual Settings

HighImportanceColor - Color for High impact news

- Color for High impact news MediumImportanceColor - Color for Medium impact news

- Color for Medium impact news LowImportanceColor - Color for Low impact news

- Color for Low impact news NumberOfIncomingNews - Number of upcoming news displayed in the Panel

- Number of upcoming news displayed in the Panel PanelWidth - Panel width

- Panel width UseSpreadProtection - Enable/Disable spread protection

- Enable/Disable spread protection PanelBackgroundColor - Panel background color

- Panel background color PanelHeaderColor - Panel header color

- Panel header color DefaultFontColor - Default font color

- Default font color HeaderFontColor - Header font color

News General Settings

HighImpactNews - Enable/disable news with high impact

- Enable/disable news with high impact MediumImpactNews - Enable/disable news with medium impact

- Enable/disable news with medium impact LowImpactNews - Enable/disable news with low impact

- Enable/disable news with low impact OnlyNewsAffectingSymbol - Show only news affecting current symbol on the chart

- Show only news affecting current symbol on the chart CustomSymbols - Comma separated symbols for the news to download (OnlyNewsAffectingSymbol must be enabled)

News Notification Settings

AlertMinuteBefore - Number of minutes before upcoming news to Alert/Notify

- Number of minutes before upcoming news to Alert/Notify EnableAlerts - Enable/disable Alerts for upcoming news

- Enable/disable Alerts for upcoming news EnablePush - Enable/disable Push notifications for upcoming news

- Enable/disable Push notifications for upcoming news AlertHighImportance - Enable/disable alerts/notifications for the news with high impact

- Enable/disable alerts/notifications for the news with high impact AlertMediumImportance - Enable/disable alerts/notifications for the news with medium impact

- Enable/disable alerts/notifications for the news with medium impact AlertLowImportance- Enable/disable alerts/notifications for the news with low impact



