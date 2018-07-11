R747 BreakLevels is smart indicator that automatically detects Support and Resistance levels on actual market trend. Strength of levels can be easily adjusted by changing parameter LevelsStrength in range of 2 (weak levels) and 50 (strong levels).

This indicator is accessible in EA via iCustom functions and is fully customizable by user.

There is possibility to send Push notifications and Alerts of newly found levels.

Follow this link to get all detailed information: >> LINK <<

Features

Adjustable strength of levels

Can be used in EA via iCustom function

Multitimeframe

Any type of trading instrument

Alerts

Push notifications

Adjustable colors

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Indicator Buffers: #0: Value[0] - Support level price

#1: Value[0] - Resistance level price

Parameters

LevelsStrength : Strength of levels

: Strength of levels DrawLevels : Enable/Disable painting level lines

: Enable/Disable painting level lines ResistanceColor : Color of resistance level

: Color of resistance level SupportColor : Color of support level

: Color of support level ShowInfo : Enable/Disable text info of level prices

: Enable/Disable text info of level prices TextColor : Color of text

: Color of text EnableAletrs : Enable/Disable Alerts

: Enable/Disable Alerts EnablePushNotify : Enable/Disable Push notifications

: Enable/Disable Push notifications Magic: Unique magic number if using more instances on same chart



