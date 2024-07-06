Riders
- Experts
-
- Version: 35.8
- Activations: 5
- Grid trading system using GunLines RSI, Bollinger Bands indicators, closing based on total profit with partial closing and hedging positions.
- Signal https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1525221?source=Site+Profile+Seller
- Currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD.
- Timeframe: M15
- The advisor is installed on only one chart for trading all symbols
- If the broker uses a suffix (for example CAD.с), you should enter the suffix in the settings
- Settings
- Fixed lot 0.01
- Risk lot Risk 20
- Lot Value Dynamic 10000
- Fixed Initial Deposit False
- MaximumLot=10 Maximum Lot
- Allow Hedging - True
- Tradable currency pairs
- Bollinger Bands Period 20
- RSI Period - RSI period 30
- Maximum RSI Value - 25
- TIMEFRAMES OPO_TimeFrame 15
Отлично !