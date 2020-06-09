Every order has stop-loss and the EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slippage protections.

Advanced MACD is a safe and fully automated EA. This EA uses MACD indicator with double confirmation set and filtering by range of latest price movements.

This EA does NOT use the dangerous strategies like Martingale, etc.

Advanced MACD is NOT a tick scalper that produces high number of trades per day and it is NOT dependent on every point of price.

This EA is fully customizable by user and is not limited by trading pair or time-frame (recommended to use on H1 time-frames).

Advanced MACD EA default settings is optimized for EURUSD H1.

Advanced MACD EA is verified on both platforms (MT4 and MT5) and successfully passed tests and simulations with 100 % real ticks in MT5 with variable spread and simulated execution delays as well as with 99.90 % real ticks in MT4 with variable spread.