CyberTrend is a fully automatic Expert Advisor based on advanced algorithms for short term trend prediction. This EA uses several custom made indicators combined with candles prediction that helps to achieve a very high-rate of winning trades.

This EA successfully passed long term back-test with real tick data (accuracy 99.9 %), variable spread, real commision and swap. CyberTrend is also fully adjustable by user. Please read the blog to get more information about FAQ and settings parameters.

Link to blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723502 Detailed information can be found here: >> LINK <<

Recommendations

M15 Timeframe

EURUSD

ECN broker is always recommended for automated trading (but not limited to other brokers).

Leverage 1:200 or higher

deposit 1500 USD

Watch my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sevenfourseven/seller

Parameters

General Settings

Magic - Magic number

- Magic number CommentOrders - Order comments

- Order comments ShowInfoPanel - Show/Hide info panel

- Show/Hide info panel GMT - Broker GMT (usually 2 for most ECN brokers)

- Broker GMT (usually 2 for most ECN brokers) TradingMode - Pre-optimized trading modes. If you want to trade own settings in Strategy Settings section set TradingMode to "Custom"

Risk Settings

BaseLot - Base Lot size

- Base Lot size StepLot - Step Lot size

- Step Lot size MaxLot - Max Lot size

- Max Lot size StopLoss - 0 (No StopLoss), > 0 (Use StopLoss)

- 0 (No StopLoss), > 0 (Use StopLoss) MaxSlippage - Max slippage

- Max slippage UseSpreadProtection - Enable/Disable spread protection

- Enable/Disable spread protection MaxSpread - Max spread for spread protection

- Max spread for spread protection UseEquityProtection - Enable/Disable draw-down protection

- Enable/Disable draw-down protection CloseAtCurrencyDD - Will close all trades if draw-down in currency is greater than CloseAtCurrencyDD

Note: Whole Strategy Settings section has effect only if TradingMode is set to "Custom"

Basic Strategy Settings



ThresholdClose - Threshold for orders closure

- Threshold for orders closure ThresholdAdd - Threshold for orders addition

- Threshold for orders addition MaxOrders - Maximum number of placed orders

Advanced Strategy Settings

Predictor - Parameter for actual bars prediction

- Parameter for actual bars prediction ConfirmDistance - Distance parameter for actual bars confirmation

- Distance parameter for actual bars confirmation UseLongConfirm - Enable/Disable long term bars confirmation

- Enable/Disable long term bars confirmation PredictorLong - Parameter for long term bars confirmation

- Parameter for long term bars confirmation LongPeriod - Period for long term confirmation

- Period for long term confirmation UseMediumConfirm - Enable/Disable Medium term bars confirmation

- Enable/Disable Medium term bars confirmation PredictorMedium - Parameter for medium term bars confirmation

- Parameter for medium term bars confirmation MediumPeriod - Period for medium term confirmation

News Filter Settings

News filter never works in back-test !!

Note: For the news filter function in the terminal go to: "Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors" and add the "http://ec.forexprostools.com/" to the Allowed URLs

HighImpactNews - Enable/Disable High impact news filter

- Enable/Disable High impact news filter HighStopMinutesBefore - Minutes before high impact news that EA won't open new position

- Minutes before high impact news that EA won't open new position HighStopMinutesAfter - Minutes after high impact news that EA won't open new position

- Minutes after high impact news that EA won't open new position MediumImpactNews - Enable/Disable Medium impact news filter

- Enable/Disable Medium impact news filter MediumStopMinutesBefore - Minutes before medium impact news that EA won't open new position

- Minutes before medium impact news that EA won't open new position MediumStopMinutesAfter - Minutes after medium impact news that EA won't open new position

- Minutes after medium impact news that EA won't open new position LowImpactNews - Enable/Disable Low impact news filter

- Enable/Disable Low impact news filter LowStopMinutesBefore - Minutes before low impact news that EA won't open new position

- Minutes before low impact news that EA won't open new position LowStopMinutesAfter - Minutes after low impact news that EA won't open new position



