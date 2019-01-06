CyberTrend

CyberTrend is a fully automatic Expert Advisor based on advanced algorithms for short term trend prediction. This EA uses several custom made indicators combined with candles prediction that helps to achieve a very high-rate of winning trades.

This EA successfully passed long term back-test with real tick data (accuracy 99.9 %), variable spread, real commision and swap.

CyberTrend is also fully adjustable by user. Please read the blog to get more information about FAQ and settings parameters.

Link to blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723502

Detailed information can be found here: >> LINK <<


Recommendations

  • M15 Timeframe
  • EURUSD
  • ECN broker is always recommended for automated trading (but not limited to other brokers).
  • Leverage 1:200 or higher 
  • deposit 1500 USD

Watch my other products:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sevenfourseven/seller

Parameters

General Settings

  • Magic - Magic number
  • CommentOrders - Order comments
  • ShowInfoPanel - Show/Hide info panel
  • GMT - Broker GMT (usually 2 for most ECN brokers)
  • TradingMode - Pre-optimized trading modes. If you want to trade own settings in Strategy Settings section set TradingMode to "Custom"

Risk Settings

  • BaseLot - Base Lot size
  • StepLot - Step Lot size
  • MaxLot - Max Lot size
  • StopLoss - 0 (No StopLoss), > 0 (Use StopLoss)
  • MaxSlippage - Max slippage
  • UseSpreadProtection - Enable/Disable spread protection
  • MaxSpread - Max spread for spread protection
  • UseEquityProtection - Enable/Disable draw-down protection
  • CloseAtCurrencyDD - Will close all trades if draw-down in currency is greater than CloseAtCurrencyDD 

Note: Whole Strategy Settings section has effect only if TradingMode is set to "Custom"

Basic Strategy Settings

  • ThresholdClose - Threshold for orders closure
  • ThresholdAdd - Threshold for orders addition
  • MaxOrders - Maximum number of placed orders

Advanced Strategy Settings

  • Predictor - Parameter for actual bars prediction
  • ConfirmDistance - Distance parameter for actual bars confirmation
  • UseLongConfirm - Enable/Disable long term bars confirmation
  • PredictorLong - Parameter for long term bars confirmation
  • LongPeriod - Period for long term confirmation
  • UseMediumConfirm - Enable/Disable Medium term bars confirmation
  • PredictorMedium - Parameter for medium term bars confirmation
  • MediumPeriod - Period for medium term confirmation

News Filter Settings

News filter never works in back-test !!

Note: For the news filter function in the terminal go to: "Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors" and add the "http://ec.forexprostools.com/" to the Allowed URLs

  • HighImpactNews - Enable/Disable High impact news filter
  • HighStopMinutesBefore - Minutes before high impact news that EA won't open new position
  • HighStopMinutesAfter - Minutes after high impact news that EA won't open new position
  • MediumImpactNews - Enable/Disable Medium impact news filter
  • MediumStopMinutesBefore - Minutes before medium impact news that EA won't open new position
  • MediumStopMinutesAfter - Minutes after medium impact news that EA won't open new position
  • LowImpactNews - Enable/Disable Low impact news filter
  • LowStopMinutesBefore - Minutes before low impact news that EA won't open new position
  • LowStopMinutesAfter - Minutes after low impact news that EA won't open new position


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