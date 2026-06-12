Nusantara MT4

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012


Nusantara EA – Smart Breakout with Pending Order Precision

"Nusantara" is an Expert Advisor (EA) based on a breakout box strategy that is enhanced with distanced pending order execution, and equipped with a risk management switching system. Designed for serious traders who want an automated, safe strategy that remains flexible in the face of changing market characteristics.


Main Strategy: Breakout + Distance Buffer

Instead of entering directly during a breakout, Nusantara EA will:


Draw a box range based on a certain time (eg: Asia, London, or custom session).


Wait for the price to break out of the box.


Then open pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders with additional distance (buffer) — to ensure that the movement is truly valid and not a fakeout.


Risk Management Switching

When the market is not in the right direction, EA does not immediately give up:


Can switch from TP/SL mode to switching mode (eg: hedging, recovery step, or re-entry with lot adjustments).


Smart trailing option to lock in profit when the price has moved far.


Daily loss limitation system and daily profit target.


Full Features:

Custom Box Time Range (start & end hours)


Pending Order Distance Buffer


Switching Mode On/Off


Re-entry After Failed Breakout


Daily Trading Time Filter


Recommended Use:

Pair: XAUUSD, GBPUSD, NAS100, US30


Timeframe: M15 or M30


Leverage: 1:500 and above


VPS: Recommended for optimal performance


Why Use EA Nusantara?

Because this EA does not just enter. Each position is thought out logically—entry only occurs if the breakout is confirmed by price strength. The combination of breakout strategy and pending orders with distance makes this EA resistant to market noise and fake breakouts.


This EA is ideal for traders who want a safe, stable, and powerful strategy in trending and ranging markets.

Video Nusantara MT4
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