Xtreme TrendLine MT5

Xtreme TrendLine is an advanced powerful trend indicator. This indicator is based on candles analysis and trend channels. It can be used on any trading pair or instrument on any time-frame. This indicator is accessible in EA via iCustom functions and is fully customizable by user.





Any trading instrument

Any timeframe

Fully customizable by user

More Trendlines on one chart

Can be used in EA via iCustom function

Can be use on more timeframe at once to catch best moment for the trade entry

Can be placed more time to one chart with different settings for better trend filtering.

M15 for fast scalping

M30, H1 for day trading

H4 for swing trading

D1, W1 for position trading

Possible adjustments - Tips:

By increasing PriceLineMainPeriod and PriceLineFilter parameter the indicator will create less false signals but also detection of the trend reversal will be slower.

Generally said:

Higher PriceLineMainPeriod value - slower indicator but less false signals

Higher PriceLineFilter value - slower indicator but less false signals (recommended to use higher numbers for the more volatile trading pairs)

Lower time-frames require higher PriceLineMainPeriod and PriceLineFilter values in general

Indicator Buffers:

#0: Trendline value

#4: Uptrend reversal

#5: Downtrend reversal

Parameters General Settings

EnablePushNotifications - Enable/disable push notifications

EnableAlerts - Enable/disable alerts

PriceLineMainPeriod - Main trendline detection period

PriceLineFilter - Filtering constant

PriceLineSmoothPeriod - Main trendline smooth period

UptrendBackColor - Background color for UPtrend line

UptrendFrontColor - Foreground color for UPtrend line

DowntrendBackColor - Background color for DOWNtrend line

DowntrendFrontColor - Foreground color for DOWNtrend line

BackLineWidth - Background Trendline width

FrontLineWidth - Foreground Trendline width

ShowTrendArrows - Show/Hide Reversal arrows

ArrowUpColor - UPtrend reversal arrow color

ArrowDownColor - DOWNtrend reversal arrow color

ShowReversalPoint - Show/Hide Reversal points on trendline

ReversalPointColor - Reversal points color

LineInBackground - Trendline in foreground/background selction

Trend Stable Area Settings

ShowStableTrend - Show/Hide stable trend area channel

StableTrendMaxVariance - Maximum variance for stable trend area detection

StableTrendMinLength - Minimum bars for the stable trend area detection

StableTrendMaxWidth - Maximum bars distance for the stable trend area

StableTrendAreaColor - Stable trend area channel color

StableTrendAreaLineStyle - Stable trend area channel line style

StableTrendAreaLineWidth - Stable trend area channel line width

StableTrendAreaProlong - Stable trend area channel lines prolong to the future

StableTrendAreaFill - Stable trend area channel fill with color



