Automatic Fibonacci MT5

Automatic Fibonacci is an indicator for automatic Fibonacci Levels drawing. It is fully customizable by user. User can also select different Fibobonacci Levels by user settings or can use multiple Automatic Fibonacci indicator in one chart.


All details can be found >>HERE<<


Instructions

  1. Move Indicator to the chart (simply drag and drop)
  2. When pop up window appears select desired settings.
  3. Confirm settings and enjoy the Automatic Fibonacci indicator.


Features

  • Any chart
  • Any time-frame
  • Custom Fibonacci levels
  • Custom colors
  • Info-panel

Watch my other products:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sevenfourseven/seller

Parameters

General Settings

  • UniqueName - Some unique name (Important if using more Automatic Fibonacci in one chart)
  • FiboStrength - Probably the most important parameter - Determines the strength of Fibonacci levels
  • FuturePaint - Distance from current time candle to print the Fibonacci labels
  • ShowInfoPanel - Show/Hide Info panel

Fibonacci Levels Settings

  • FiboBaseLevel0Color - Color for the First Fibonacci base level
  • FiboBaseLevel1Color - Color for the Second Fibonacci base level
  • FiboLevel2Value - 1st Custom Fibonacci level value
  • FiboLevel2Color - 1st Custom Fibonacci level color
  • FiboLevel3Value - 2nd Custom Fibonacci level value
  • FiboLevel3Color - 2nd Custom Fibonacci level color
  • FiboLevel4Value - 3rd Custom Fibonacci level value
  • FiboLevel4Color - 3rd Custom Fibonacci level color
  • FiboLevel5Value - 4th Custom Fibonacci level value
  • FiboLevel5Color - 4th Custom Fibonacci level color

Panel Settings

  • PanelBackgroundColor - Panel background color
  • PanelHeaderColor - Panel header color
  • DefaultFontColor - Default font color
  • HeaderFontColor - Header font color

Other Settings

  • UseLegacyStrategy: Enable/disable old legacy strategy algorithm
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FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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