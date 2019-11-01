Smart Awesome Volume

5

The Smart Awesome Volume technical indicator is designed to measure market momentum by combining candle volume data and filtering it with an average to provide accurate signals. It focuses on the concept of "volume confirms price," allowing traders to easily identify market momentum and the battle between buyers and sellers within each candle. With its fast alert system, traders can stay on top of valuable trading events and never miss out on important market movements.

One way to improve a strategy using real volume information is by using buyers and sellers volume to confirm breakouts. This helps traders validate potential breakout opportunities and make more informed trading decisions. Another strategy enhancement is using volume information to confirm the overall trend. By analyzing the volume data, traders can gain additional confidence in the prevailing trend direction. Lastly, volume information can be used to identify potential reversals in the market, providing traders with early signals of potential trend changes.

The Saucer Strategy is supported by the Smart Awesome Volume indicator. For buy entries, the indicator looks for specific conditions, such as the Awesome Oscillator being above the zero line, consecutive red histograms with the second one shorter than the first, and a green histogram following them. Traders can then enter a buy position on the fourth candlestick. Similarly, for sell entries, the indicator looks for the Awesome Oscillator being below the zero line, consecutive green histograms with the second one shorter than the first, and a red histogram following them. Traders can enter a short position on the fourth candlestick.

The Zero Line Crossing Strategy is another supported strategy. For buy entries, the indicator looks for the first column to be below the zero line and the second column to cross it. This crossing indicates a potential bullish signal. Conversely, for sell entries, the first column should be above the zero line, and the second column should cross it, indicating a potential bearish signal.

The Smart Awesome Volume indicator offers several features that enhance the trading experience. It is suitable for every timeframe and symbol, allowing traders to apply it to various trading instruments. The indicator supports two popular trading strategies, the Saucer Strategy and the Zero Line Crossing Strategy, providing traders with additional trading opportunities. It offers easy-to-adjust parameters, enabling traders to customize the indicator settings according to their preferences. The indicator also includes a fast popup and mobile notification system, ensuring traders are promptly alerted to potential trading opportunities. The use of different colors makes it easy to identify trends, reversals, and retracements, enhancing visual clarity for traders.

The indicator's parameters provide further customization options. Traders can activate or deactivate additional filters, such as the zero line filter, and set specific thresholds for volume breakout levels. The alert system offers flexibility, allowing traders to choose their preferred alert types, including mobile alerts and popup alerts. Various alert filters, such as color change alerts, zero line cross alerts, saucer alerts, volume alerts, and strong alerts, further enhance the alert customization options. Traders can adjust the appearance of the indicator on the chart, including the size and color of buy and sell arrows, and the character used for volume signals.

In summary, the Smart Awesome Volume indicator combines volume data and momentum analysis to provide traders with valuable insights into market conditions. Its user-friendly interface, fast alert system, and customizable parameters make it a powerful tool for traders looking to enhance their trading strategies and stay ahead of the market. 


Parameters

    • Awesome Signal Filters
      • Zero Line Filter - Activate/ Deactivate additional filter for all alerts
    • Volume Signal Filters
      • Bull Bear Percentage - Percentage for identify stronger bull/bear candles
      • Volume Breakout Level - The volume breakout threshold
      • Period - Averaging period for calculation
      • Alert Filters - Customize alerts for specific conditions.
        • Graphic Parameters - Customize visual appearance and colors.
        Stanislav Melnikov
        792
        Stanislav Melnikov 2022.04.11 01:36 
         

        A really useful and working indicator, I put a five minus)). Minus for the fact that when switching to another timeframe, user color settings are lost, to the default mode, it's a pity, otherwise everything is fine.

        Buyers of this product also purchase
        Opening Range Breakouts MT5
        Thushara Dissanayake
        4.5 (4)
        Indicators
        The Opening Range Breakouts Indicator is a session based trading tool designed for traders who follow institutional trading concepts, such as ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and volume or order flow based strategies. This indicator plots essential session opening ranges, allowing traders to identify potential liquidity sweeps, breakout zones, fakeouts, and key intraday levels across the major global Forex sessions. This strategy is rooted in the concept of the Opening Rang
        ICT NewYork Open Killzone MT5
        Thushara Dissanayake
        Indicators
        The ICT NewYork Open Killzone Indicator is designed for traders who follow Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , ICT trading models , and liquidity based strategies in the Forex market . This tool marks the New York Open Killzone , spanning 11:00 to 14:00 GMT , a critical time when institutional volume often leads to major moves. The indicator highlights session ranges , market maker ranges , liquidity sweeps , FVG zones (Fair Value Gaps) , and breakout opportunities , providing a complete view of price
        Candle Power Pro
        Thushara Dissanayake
        4.5 (8)
        Indicators
        The   Candle Power Pro   is a sophisticated trading tool designed to decode   real volume pressure, tick data imbalances, and institutional order flow dynamics   by measuring the   battle between bull ticks and bear ticks   in real time. This indicator transforms raw   volume data into actionable insights , helping traders identify   Smart Money movements, liquidity hunts, and hidden market psychology   behind each price candle. By analyzing   buyer/seller volume percentages, divergence pattern
        Fibo Scalper Pro
        Thushara Dissanayake
        2.33 (3)
        Experts
        The Fibo Scalper Pro Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to automate popular Fibonacci Trading Strategies . It simplifies the trading process by automatically drawing and adjusting Fibonacci levels on the chart. This feature provides convenience and accuracy for traders who utilize Fibonacci retracements and extensions in their analysis. One of the key features of the Fibo Scalper Pro is its customization facility. It allows professional traders to enable or disable each Fibonacci level
        Breakout Robot
        Thushara Dissanayake
        5 (3)
        Experts
        The Breakout Robot EA is a specialized trading tool designed to automate time session-based breakouts . The EA operates by drawing a price range box and high/low lines according to the specified input time parameters. When price breaks above the high or below the low of this defined range, the EA automatically executes trades. The system's core functionality focuses on the EURJPY Breakout between 22:00-02:00 GMT, while its flexible architecture allows adaptation to other time-based strategies li
        ICT Asian Range MT5
        Thushara Dissanayake
        Indicators
        The   ICT Asian Range Indicator   is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market structures and liquidity zones based on the ICT Asian Range Trading Strategy. It marks the highest and lowest price levels of the Asian session (7 PM to midnight New York time) and provides critical insights into market movements for the following trading sessions. This indicator enhances trade accuracy by highlighting liquidity sweeps, and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), making it an essential tool for ICT
        SMC Sessions MT5
        Thushara Dissanayake
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        The SMC Sessions Indicator is a precision tool crafted for Smart Money traders who rely on ICT concepts, liquidity hunts, and session based strategies . It seamlessly maps out critical session based trading zones using the most proven and popular concepts used by institutional level traders. This all in one session indicator overlays your chart with the most effective and high probability range strategies, including: ICT Asian Range, London Breakout, New York Range, ICT London Open Killzone, ICT
        Exit Area Ultimate
        Thushara Dissanayake
        3 (1)
        Indicators
        The Exit Area Ultimate is a technical indicator designed to enhance trading decisions by indicating the daily Average True Range (ATR) and Average Daily Rate (ADR) levels on the chart. By understanding these levels, traders can easily assess the average movement of an asset throughout the day. This versatile indicator serves multiple purposes for day traders, aiding in order placement, identifying intraday tendencies, setting trailing stop loss levels, and establishing daily take profit levels.
        FVG Zone Indicator MT5
        Thushara Dissanayake
        Indicators
        The   FVG Zone Indicator MT5   is a powerful tool designed to identify Fair Value Gaps (FVG) in the market, highlighting price imbalances between fair value and market price. This precise identification of gaps enables traders to spot potential market entry and exit points, significantly enhancing their ability to make informed trading decisions. With its intuitive and user-friendly interface, the FVG Zone Indicator automatically scans charts for Fair Value Gaps, marking these zones on the price
        Candle GAP
        Thushara Dissanayake
        3 (1)
        Indicators
        The Candle GAP indicator is an essential tool for traders utilizing Gap Trading Strategies as it automatically identifies candle gaps for each day of the week. A gap refers to a price level difference between the close and open of two consecutive days. This indicator recognizes four types of gap patterns: Common, Breakaway, Continuation, and Exhaustion. By incorporating this indicator into any chart, traders can validate their signals and enhance their trading decisions. One of the key features
        FREE
        Extract Candle Power
        Thushara Dissanayake
        5 (3)
        Indicators
        Extract Candle Power is a real time volume extractor indicator that provides valuable insights into the behavior of sellers and buyers during each candle. By analyzing the volume data, traders can make more informed decisions about market trends and potential reversals, surpassing the capabilities of traditional Moving Average indicators. This powerful tool allows you to extract and analyze the sellers and buyers volume of the current candle, as well as compare it with the volume of previous can
        Three MA Alert
        Thushara Dissanayake
        Indicators
        The Three MA Alert indicator is an essential tool for traders who rely on the Moving Averages Crossover Strategy . It simplifies your trading life by sending notifications to your mobile device, email, and displaying pop-up alerts with sound whenever there is a crossover of three moving averages. By following this widely used technique, you can ensure that you are always on the right side of the trend and avoid trading against the prevailing market direction. With the Three MA Alert indicator, y
        Mr Fibonacci
        Thushara Dissanayake
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        Introducing Mr. Fibonacci , an amazing indicator designed to simplify the process of drawing and adjusting Fibonacci levels on your chart. This indicator offers exceptional customization options for professional traders, allowing them to draw any Fibonacci level with precision. Additionally, it provides mobile notifications, email alerts, and pop-up alerts when price enters Fibonacci levels, ensuring you never miss potential trading opportunities. Using this indicator, you no longer have to cons
        Two MA Crossover
        Thushara Dissanayake
        5 (3)
        Indicators
        The Two MA Crossover is a powerful notification system designed specifically for traders who rely on the Moving Average Crossover Strategy . This fully automated indicator serves as a comprehensive alert system, ensuring that you never miss a crucial trading event. It sends notifications to your mobile device, email, and displays pop-up alerts with sound on your computer, all when it detects a moving average crossover based on your preferred parameters. One of its notable features is its compati
        Pivot Bro
        Thushara Dissanayake
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        The Pivot Bro technical indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify retracement areas using Pivot, Fibonacci, ATR, and ADR levels. It goes beyond that by also recognizing price action based reversal candlestick patterns . Additionally, the Currency Meter is a valuable companion for assessing the true strength of major currencies. By analyzing 28 currency pairs and displaying their strength on the chart with color changes, it enables traders to make informed decisions on entry and exit poin
        ReversalPatterns
        Thushara Dissanayake
        Indicators
        This technical indicator automatically identifies and analyzes price action using a variety of Reversal Candlestick Patterns on the chart. It conveniently draws arrow signs along with the corresponding pattern names, making it easy to spot the latest reversal candlestick patterns. With this indicator, you can quickly identify and compare chart analysis with previously identified candle patterns. The indicator includes a range of implemented candlestick patterns, both simple and complex, such as
        Reversal Alert Pro
        Thushara Dissanayake
        2.5 (2)
        Indicators
        The Reversal Alert Pro indicator is a powerful tool designed to automatically detect reversal areas in the market. It offers convenient notifications sent directly to your mobile device and displays pop-up alerts with sound. By incorporating this indicator into your trading strategy, you can effectively filter trade positions. Furthermore, the indicator provides the option to utilize CCI, RSI, and Stochastic indicators to further refine the generated signals, enhancing its versatility and applic
        Currency Strength 7
        Thushara Dissanayake
        Indicators
        The Currency Strength 7 technical indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders gauge the strength of the seven most popular currencies. By analyzing the strength of AUD, USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, and CAD, this indicator provides valuable insights into currency dynamics. It represents currency strength on the chart using lines, allowing traders to quickly assess the relative strength of different currencies. One of the standout features of this indicator is its ability to draw an extended
        BullsBears Action
        Thushara Dissanayake
        Experts
        The BullsBears Action Expert Advisor is an advanced trading solution designed for traders who rely on volume based market analysis. Utilizing Bulls and Bears volume data, this EA automatically identifies potential trade opportunities based on market strength and executes Buy or Sell orders according to user defined parameters. It is fully customizable, allowing traders to fine tune their strategies with multiple filters, risk management options, and trade execution controls. This EA includes an
        Crossover Action
        Thushara Dissanayake
        Experts
        The Crossover Action Expert Advisor is an advanced tool designed to automate one of the most popular trading strategies, the M oving Average Crossover Strategy . With its intuitive interface and powerful features, this expert advisor takes the complexity out of manual trading and executes trades automatically based on moving average crossovers. One of the key features of this expert advisor is its proper risk management system, ensuring that trades are executed with appropriate lot sizes and max
        CCI Action
        Thushara Dissanayake
        Experts
        The CCI Action Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to automate the CCI (Commodity Channel Index) Strategy , allowing traders to capitalize on CCI level touches. With its user friendly settings and robust risk management system, this EA provides a reliable and efficient solution for traders looking to incorporate the CCI indicator into their trading approach. One of the key features of this Expert Advisor is its proper risk management system, which helps traders maintain control over their
        News Robo
        Thushara Dissanayake
        2 (1)
        Experts
        The News Robo Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to assist news traders in opening pending orders with hidden stop loss during news releases. It offers several features that enhance your trading experience and protect your trades. One of the key features of News Robo is the hidden stop loss, which is ideal for news traders who prefer to conceal their stop loss from market maker brokers. The stop loss is automatically revealed once a profitable position is achieved, allowing you to secure
        RSI Action
        Thushara Dissanayake
        3.67 (3)
        Experts
        The RSI Action Expert Advisor is a powerful tool that automates popular RSI (Relative Strength Index) strategies, allowing for efficient and accurate trading. By utilizing overbought and oversold levels, this EA identifies optimal entry points for buy and sell orders. It also offers various signal filtering options to enhance trading precision, including RSI reversal points, pending orders, major trend identification, and Moving Average Crossover signals. Additionally, it incorporates a modern
        TPSL Driver
        Thushara Dissanayake
        Utilities
        Introducing the TPSL Driver Utility , a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading experience by automating Stop Loss and Take Profit management. This utility caters to every trader who desires seamless order management and advanced profit protection techniques. With the TPSL Driver Utility, you have the flexibility to choose between two modes of order management: Hidden and Visual. The Hidden mode allows you to hide the Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, providing a discreet approach to mana
        Entry Point
        Thushara Dissanayake
        Indicators
        Introducing the Entry Point , a powerful technical indicator designed to provide Buy/Sell notifications. This indicator analyzes 5 moving averages, CCI, RSI, Stochastic, Bill Williams, and volume indicators across 3 different time frames to generate accurate signals. It offers unlimited customization options for professional traders, allowing them to tailor the indicator based on their experience and strategies. The Entry Point sends signals to users via mobile devices, email, and pop-up alerts
        Entry Point Dashboard Ultimate
        Thushara Dissanayake
        4 (5)
        Indicators
        Introducing the Entry Point Dashboard Ultimate , a powerful technical indicator designed to provide Buy/Sell notifications for 6 currency pairs. This indicator analyzes 5 moving averages, CCI, RSI, Stochastic, Bill Williams, and volume indicators across 3 different time frames to generate accurate signals. It offers unlimited customization options for professional traders, allowing them to tailor the indicator based on their experience and strategies. The Entry Point Dashboard Ultimate sends sig
        Fibo Channels Ultimate
        Thushara Dissanayake
        Indicators
        Introducing the Fibo Channels Ultimate technical indicator, a powerful tool designed to revolutionize your Fibonacci trading strategy. With its advanced functionality, this indicator automatically draws all past Fibonacci channels on your chart, saving you time and effort. What sets the Fibo Channels Ultimate apart is its exceptional customization capabilities, allowing professional traders to draw any Fibonacci level they desire. This level of flexibility ensures that you can tailor the indicat
        Crossover Tactics Ultimate
        Thushara Dissanayake
        Experts
        The Crossover Tactics Ultimate Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to automate popular Moving Average Crossover Strategies . It excels at identifying optimal entry points based on the intersection of three moving averages, while employing advanced filtering techniques to enhance the reliability of signals. However, what sets this EA apart is its comprehensive trade management system, known as the TPSL Driver Utility algorithm. One of the standout features of this expert advisor is its abi
        DFP Reconnoiter Ultimate
        Thushara Dissanayake
        Indicators
        Introducing the DFP Reconnoiter Ultimate , a technical indicator specifically designed for Daily Fibonacci Pivot Strategy traders. This indicator incorporates standard Fibonacci retracements, daily Pivot levels, Candlestick patterns, ATR and ADR levels to identify reversal and exit areas, resulting in well-timed entries. Key Fibonacci retracement levels of 38.2%, 50.0%, or 61.8% are preferred in conjunction with the daily central pivot. The strategy involves monitoring the Average True Range (AT
        Currency Heat Wave Ultimate
        Thushara Dissanayake
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        The Currency Heat Wave Ultimate technical indicator is a valuable tool that provides traders with real time insights into the strength of major currencies. With its analysis of 28 currency pairs, it offers a comprehensive overview of currency strength directly on the chart, making it incredibly convenient to use. By dynamically changing colors, it enables traders to quickly identify the positions of currencies and make informed decisions. One of the notable features of Currency Heat Wave is its
        Stanislav Melnikov
        792
        Stanislav Melnikov 2022.04.11 01:36 
         

        A really useful and working indicator, I put a five minus)). Minus for the fact that when switching to another timeframe, user color settings are lost, to the default mode, it's a pity, otherwise everything is fine.

