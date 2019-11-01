The Smart Awesome Volume technical indicator is designed to measure market momentum by combining candle volume data and filtering it with an average to provide accurate signals. It focuses on the concept of "volume confirms price," allowing traders to easily identify market momentum and the battle between buyers and sellers within each candle. With its fast alert system, traders can stay on top of valuable trading events and never miss out on important market movements.

One way to improve a strategy using real volume information is by using buyers and sellers volume to confirm breakouts. This helps traders validate potential breakout opportunities and make more informed trading decisions. Another strategy enhancement is using volume information to confirm the overall trend. By analyzing the volume data, traders can gain additional confidence in the prevailing trend direction. Lastly, volume information can be used to identify potential reversals in the market, providing traders with early signals of potential trend changes.

The Saucer Strategy is supported by the Smart Awesome Volume indicator. For buy entries, the indicator looks for specific conditions, such as the Awesome Oscillator being above the zero line, consecutive red histograms with the second one shorter than the first, and a green histogram following them. Traders can then enter a buy position on the fourth candlestick. Similarly, for sell entries, the indicator looks for the Awesome Oscillator being below the zero line, consecutive green histograms with the second one shorter than the first, and a red histogram following them. Traders can enter a short position on the fourth candlestick.

The Zero Line Crossing Strategy is another supported strategy. For buy entries, the indicator looks for the first column to be below the zero line and the second column to cross it. This crossing indicates a potential bullish signal. Conversely, for sell entries, the first column should be above the zero line, and the second column should cross it, indicating a potential bearish signal.

The Smart Awesome Volume indicator offers several features that enhance the trading experience. It is suitable for every timeframe and symbol, allowing traders to apply it to various trading instruments. The indicator supports two popular trading strategies, the Saucer Strategy and the Zero Line Crossing Strategy, providing traders with additional trading opportunities. It offers easy-to-adjust parameters, enabling traders to customize the indicator settings according to their preferences. The indicator also includes a fast popup and mobile notification system, ensuring traders are promptly alerted to potential trading opportunities. The use of different colors makes it easy to identify trends, reversals, and retracements, enhancing visual clarity for traders.

The indicator's parameters provide further customization options. Traders can activate or deactivate additional filters, such as the zero line filter, and set specific thresholds for volume breakout levels. The alert system offers flexibility, allowing traders to choose their preferred alert types, including mobile alerts and popup alerts. Various alert filters, such as color change alerts, zero line cross alerts, saucer alerts, volume alerts, and strong alerts, further enhance the alert customization options. Traders can adjust the appearance of the indicator on the chart, including the size and color of buy and sell arrows, and the character used for volume signals.

In summary, the Smart Awesome Volume indicator combines volume data and momentum analysis to provide traders with valuable insights into market conditions. Its user-friendly interface, fast alert system, and customizable parameters make it a powerful tool for traders looking to enhance their trading strategies and stay ahead of the market.



