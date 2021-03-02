Volume Profile Range MT4

4.2

This is a volume profile where you can customize the time period you want.

You can do this with a line or choose automatic functions such as showing the volume from the last time period.

The indicator also shows the maximum volume value (VPOC - VOLUME POINT OF CONTROL) and the average value, colors and settings you can adjust as you like, there are many possibilities.

If you need an indicator that shows the constant volume time frames there is ...HERE...

Volume Profile is an advanced charting study that displays trading activity over a specified time period at specified price levels.The study (accounting for user defined parameters such as number of rows and time period) plots a histogram on the chart meant to reveal dominant and/or significant price levels based on volume. Essentially,Volume Profile takes the total volume traded at a specific price level during the specified time period and divides the total volume into either buy volume or sell volume and then makes that information easily visible to the trader.

Support and Resistance Levels

The first thing that most traders will use volume profile for is identifying basic support and resistance levels. It is important to note that using Volume Profile as an identifier for support and resistance levels is a reactive method. This means that unlike proactive methods (such as trend lines and moving averages) which are based on current price action and analysis to predict future price movements, reactive methods rely on past price movements and volume behavior. Reactive methods can be useful in applying meaning or significance to price levels where the market has already visited. Basic technical analysis has shown that a support level is a price level which will support a price on its way down and a resistance level is a price level which will resist price on its way up. Therefore, one can conclude that a price level near the bottom of the profile which heavily favors the buy side in terms of volume is a good indication of a support level. The opposite is also true. A price level near the top of the profile which heavily favors sell side volume is a good indication of a resistance level.

Example strategy

Just like with most other tools or studies, Volume Profile has a number of uses. There are many trading strategies out there using Volume Profile as a key component. Below are the basics of one such strategy which is based on comparing the current day’s opening price to the previous day’s Volume Profile.

  • If the current day opens above the previous day’s value area (but still below the Profile High) look for price to retrace back towards the Point of Control and then proceed to rise (the direction of the day’s open). Therefore during the retracement to the Point of Control, there is a buying opportunity.
  • If the current day opens below the previous day’s value area (but still above the Profile Low) look for price to retrace back towards the Point of Control and then proceed to fall (the direction of the day’s open). Therefore during the retracement to the Point of Control, there is a selling opportunity.
  • If the current day’s opening price is completely outside of the previous day’s profile (above the Profile High or below the Profile Low) this can be seen as a possible runner in the direction of the opening price relative to the previous day’s profile range.
Summary


Volume Profile is an extremely valuable technical analysis tool that is used by traders everywhere. The key to Volume Profile’s continued relevancy is its versatility. It is a charting tool that truly does have a wide array of uses. Unlike many other studies, there is little to no debate about Volume Profile’s usefulness. The data that is provided by Volume Profile is indisputable, leaving it to the trader to find new and creative ways to use it. Even though in its simplest form, it is a great reactive method for discovering traditional support and resistance areas, traders are still coming up with ways to chart the indicator in predicative or proactive ways. 

Reviews 7
Asavage20
86
Asavage20 2023.01.31 15:55 
 

one of the best volume profile ranges i have ever seen. I like how it shows the mode median & vwap in additon as this makes it a true mathematical calculation.

Roberto Alexander Quan
321
Roberto Alexander Quan 2022.05.17 15:36 
 

The indicator works, but i don't know how to use it, i mean how to read it. What do the different colors mean? The indicator is lacking a better explanation on how to use it . Please help!

GoldHulk
959
GoldHulk 2021.09.27 09:23 
 

I do LOVE that indicator - after some initial problems (there needs to be a better manual explaining setup and what to do if problems etc..) I figured out how to run this (Tools>History Center> download more Data - then it runs awesome!!!)

The Volume profile is pretty flexible to configure and all settings are very useful (like range minutes if you want it updating range every candle automatic, or fixed range lines ,..etc etc)

,..also the visuals are very configurable and I like them very much.

So thank you for that good Indicator!! and please add better detailed description also explaining the whole setup etc ;)

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Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (4)
Indicators
Color Trend FX shows the current trend direction and marks entry points, trailing levels and possible exit points right on the chart. The indicator is built for traders who want to see where to open, get hints on when to close, and check how it performed on history. It can work as a standalone tool, as part of your own system, or as a base for your Expert Advisors. The indicator plots signals as colored dots that follow the trend and also act as trailing levels for open positions. When the move
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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GoldForge
Piotr Stepien
Experts
Current price valid only for the launch—a limited-time promotion lasting a few hours. The Forge of Market Intelligence In the realm of algorithmic trading, where countless systems chase the same signals and fall into the same traps,   GoldForge   stands apart as a sophisticated analytical engine designed exclusively for the gold market (XAUUSD). Like a master blacksmith who understands the exact temperature and pressure needed to forge unbreakable steel, GoldForge analyzes multiple layers of ma
Volume Profile MT4
Piotr Stepien
5 (1)
Indicators
This is a volume profile that shows the volume with a fixed constant time frame that you set. The indicator also shows the maximum volume value (VPOC - VOLUME POINT OF CONTROL) and the average value, colors and settings you can adjust as you like, there are many possibilities. If you need an indicator that shows the variable   volume range frames there is  ...HERE... Volume Profile  is an advanced charting study that displays trading activity over a specified time period at specified price leve
Market Profile MT4
Piotr Stepien
Indicators
Concept of  Market Profile  was created at Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) by trader   Peter Steidlmayer  and first published during the 1980s as CBOT product. Market profile by itself is not a stand-alone strategy, but a different way how you can view the market and make better trading decisions. They have seen a market as an auction process which is affected by supply and demand the same way as every other auction, for example, development of prices of food, gas etc. The price goes up as long th
Volume Zone Range MT4
Piotr Stepien
Indicators
This indicator shows the high volume zone. From the last minutes that you set yourself, the image of the volume zone is generated on an ongoing basis. The indicator also shows the V-Poc, Average Volumen and V-WAP lines. if you are using high intervals you must enter a large number of minutes. the zone builds itself up as the chart moves. if you want to build a zone from:  last day - 1440 minutes,    last week - 10080 minutes, ... etc. If you need an indicator that shows the constant volume zone
High Volume Zone MT4
Piotr Stepien
5 (1)
Indicators
This is an indicator that shows high volume zones and very important points such as V-POC, Average Volume and V-WAP, its use is very similar to the volume Profile but has much more use, You can adjust the time interval in which the zone is to be built, I recommend high compartments type D1, W, M. But if you are using very low time intervals you can also use lower TF zones. If you need an indicator that shows the variable   volume zone range frames there is  ...HERE... Volume Zone  is an advan
Channel Signal
Piotr Stepien
Indicators
The channel Forex indicator is designed with extreme price values for a specific period in mind. The indicator comprises of three distinctly colored lines that resembles those of the Bollinger Bands. Basic Trading Signals Buy Signal: Go long when price opens and closes above the middle medium  line of the indicator, and trades along the upper channel border. Sell Signal: Go short when price opens and closes below the middle medium blue line of the indicator, and trades along lower channel b
AlphaBot
Piotr Stepien
5 (3)
Experts
Alpha BOT  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT5 platform and multi currency pair. The principle of operation is based on support and resistance, uses pullback of currency pairs and deep machine learning, the EA independently adjusts to market volatility. Tested in sample and in out of sample with positive results since 2010y. Requirements: Leverage 1:30 or higher  Minimum deposit 1000 USD, recomended 5000 USD ( or the same in another currency. ) Run E
Quant PRO
Piotr Stepien
Experts
Quant PRO  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT5 platform and multi currency pair. Uses genetic optimizations and all its settings are adjusted on an ongoing basis to this it does not require optimization, During its operation all parameters are adjusted to current trends and market volatility. EA automatically selects the currency pairs it works on, You only need to run them on AUDCAD symbol and you don't have to adjust anything. Tested in sample and in o
Manager PRO
Piotr Stepien
Experts
Manager PRO is an advanced tool for automated position management in the Forex market, designed to optimize profits and minimize losses. The EA automatically closes positions when a specified profit or loss threshold is reached, enabling precise risk management across multiple symbols simultaneously. This tool is ideal for prop firms, where controlling daily loss limits is crucial. Key Features: Profit and Loss Management: Automatically closes positions when profit or loss reaches the specified
Order Panel MT5
Piotr Stepien
Experts
The Automatic Order Management Panel for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced tool designed for professional traders, offering convenient and efficient management of all types of orders on the MT5 platform. The panel is inspired by professional order management systems used in institutional trading terminals, offering a seamless and fast trading experience. Key Features: Supports all types of orders: The panel handles market orders (buy/sell), as well as all types of pending orders such as: Buy Limit Se
Sigma PROP
Piotr Stepien
Experts
Sigma PROP – Advanced Multi-Pair Prop Trading EA After years of in-depth research, development, and rigorous testing, Sigma PROP was created – an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) written in MQL5 and specifically designed for both prop firm challenges and professional trading accounts. Unlike conventional EAs that require manual setup on each symbol, Sigma PROP only needs to be attached to EUR/USD . From there, it automatically manages trading across AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD, and NZD/CAD , applying its stra
Crypto Liquidation Heatmap
Piotr Stepien
Experts
Real Market Liquidity Levels This Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 displays real liquidity levels taken directly from the live market via an external API. The data is drawn on your broker’s MT5 chart in real time. Real market levels – independent from broker prices Liquidity levels are automatically adjusted to the current price , even if your broker has a small price offset compared to real market prices. This ensures you always see true pending orders from major market participants , not jus
Filter:
rbhurst
49
rbhurst 2023.06.15 16:34 
 

Good indicator! Glad I bought it. Still working with it.

Asavage20
86
Asavage20 2023.01.31 15:55 
 

one of the best volume profile ranges i have ever seen. I like how it shows the mode median & vwap in additon as this makes it a true mathematical calculation.

Roberto Alexander Quan
321
Roberto Alexander Quan 2022.05.17 15:36 
 

The indicator works, but i don't know how to use it, i mean how to read it. What do the different colors mean? The indicator is lacking a better explanation on how to use it . Please help!

GoldHulk
959
GoldHulk 2021.09.27 09:23 
 

I do LOVE that indicator - after some initial problems (there needs to be a better manual explaining setup and what to do if problems etc..) I figured out how to run this (Tools>History Center> download more Data - then it runs awesome!!!)

The Volume profile is pretty flexible to configure and all settings are very useful (like range minutes if you want it updating range every candle automatic, or fixed range lines ,..etc etc)

,..also the visuals are very configurable and I like them very much.

So thank you for that good Indicator!! and please add better detailed description also explaining the whole setup etc ;)

Sebastian Podeswa
335
Sebastian Podeswa 2021.09.17 14:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

tmnotify1
95
tmnotify1 2021.06.21 16:57 
 

Piotr was very responsive to my inquires. I was having an issue with the indicator and Piotr was quick to respond and help troubleshoot the issue until we got it fixed. Very happy with everything.

SergejHen
24
SergejHen 2021.05.29 01:18 
 

Es langt alles. Man kann nix machen

Piotr Stepien
5922
Reply from developer Piotr Stepien 2021.05.31 12:07
the indicator works Correctly, the review is incomprehensible, the buyer does not contact the buyer to fix the problem.
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