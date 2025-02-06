Dashboard Multi Currency MTF Stochastic

  • Indicators
  • Anon Candra N
    Anon Candra N

    Anon Candra N

    1 (1)
    I am a professional trader who has been in the stock market for several years. After making in-depth observations of the stock market, I developed the trading tools that have helped my trading career so far. The good news is, you can have these trading tools on this website.
    27 products 2 comments
  • Version: 1.50
  • Updated: 6 February 2025
  • Activations: 20

With this trading tool, you can scan 15 markets simultaneously.

Introducing, new trading indicator 2024 :

➡️ Dashboard Multi Currency Multi Time Frame Stochastic.

There are at least two reasons why I created this trading tool :

  1. First, I'm bored of only observing one market.
  2. Second, I don't want to lose the entry moment in another market.


That's why I want to know other market conditions at the same time.

For this reason, I need a scanner that can scan the conditions of several markets simultaneously.

I often look for markets where the stochastic main line > (or <=) stochastic signal line starts from M1 to H4 (or just M1 to M30).

If you agree with my analysis, then this is the trading indicator you have been looking for.

Don't miss the moment when market conditions meet the requirements above.

How to use this tool :
1. BUY if the trend bar M30 and H1 all UP (lime color)
2. Strong BUY if the trend bar M30, H1 and H4 all UP (lime color)
3. SELL if the trend bar M30 and H1 all DOWN (red color)
4. Strong SELL if the trend bar M30, H1 and H4 all DOWN (red color)
5. When the distance is far from the crossover, be careful.

6. Validate using real time 9TF dashboard monitor

This is a scanner or dashboard of stochastic with a lot of great features :

  • Can show the data of stochastic main line
  • Can show the data of stochastic signal line
  • Can show the position of stochastic main line and signal line (main line above signal line or main line below signal line)
  • Can show the data level of both stochastic main line and signal line (bullish, bearish, trend up, trend down, overbought but still up and oversold but still down)
  • Can show real time data from M1 to MN
  • Can show the data of 15 currency pair (multicurrency forex/commodities/crypto/stocks) 
  • Customizable parameter
  • Customizable color OBOS level
  • Beautiful 20 dashboard color scheme
  • Equipped with on/off currency pair changer
  • Equipped with candle high time frame
  • Equipped with time spread profit info
  • Equipped with current local computer time and broker time
  • Equipped with dual MTF stochastic curve
  • Equipped with crossover arrows of dual MTF stochastic curve
  • Equipped with trend bar 3TF stochastic 

This trading tool is absolutely what every trader needs. 

Download today. 

Make confident entries and trade like a pro! 

Thank you.

Take advantage of this promotional price.

This trading tool with various advanced features should be sold at a price of $200.

So, buy this trading indicator NOW!


#dashboardstochastic #multicurrency #multitimeframe #stochastictradingstrategy 


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This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL MT4
Genki Andou
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Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter + RR Guarantee System for XAUUSD Swing Trading No repaint. No redraw. No lag. All signals lock after confirmation. Bonus for buyers: Get AI Zone Radar ($59 value) + PDF manual free with purchase. Send me a message on MQL5 after buying. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5 version also available: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=Site +Profile+Seller Used and trusted by gold traders
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
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This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
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