Dashboard Multi Currency MTF Stochastic
- Indicators
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Anon Candra NI am a professional trader who has been in the stock market for several years. After making in-depth observations of the stock market, I developed the trading tools that have helped my trading career so far. The good news is, you can have these trading tools on this website.
- Version: 1.50
- Updated: 6 February 2025
- Activations: 20
With this trading tool, you can scan 15 markets simultaneously.
Introducing, new trading indicator 2024 :
- First, I'm bored of only observing one market.
- Second, I don't want to lose the entry moment in another market.
Don't miss the moment when market conditions meet the requirements above.
6. Validate using real time 9TF dashboard monitor
This is a scanner or dashboard of stochastic with a lot of great features :
- Can show the data of stochastic main line
- Can show the data of stochastic signal line
- Can show the position of stochastic main line and signal line (main line above signal line or main line below signal line)
- Can show the data level of both stochastic main line and signal line (bullish, bearish, trend up, trend down, overbought but still up and oversold but still down)
- Can show real time data from M1 to MN
- Can show the data of 15 currency pair (multicurrency forex/commodities/crypto/stocks)
- Customizable parameter
- Customizable color OBOS level
- Beautiful 20 dashboard color scheme
- Equipped with on/off currency pair changer
- Equipped with candle high time frame
- Equipped with time spread profit info
- Equipped with current local computer time and broker time
- Equipped with dual MTF stochastic curve
- Equipped with crossover arrows of dual MTF stochastic curve
- Equipped with trend bar 3TF stochastic
This trading tool is absolutely what every trader needs.
Download today.
Make confident entries and trade like a pro!
Thank you.
Take advantage of this promotional price.
This trading tool with various advanced features should be sold at a price of $200.
So, buy this trading indicator NOW!
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