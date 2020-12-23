Three Moving Average Multi Time Frame

The simplest and profitable strategy is to break the trend of the small time frame in the direction of the big time frame.



3 moving average multi time frame is for those who trade on a 5-minute frame and want to enter with the direction of the hour; Or trade on the hour and want to enter with the daily trend, or the minute with the quarter hour trend....

This indicator draw three moving averages that show the direction of the big trend and help to enter with the end of the correction ,and return to the direction of the big frame