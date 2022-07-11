RSI and EMA Pro Scanner

***SALE NOW ON***


We've all been there, searching for that profitable trade wading through 25 pairs but missing out because we didn't see it in time.  


This is why I say trade simple trade effective and why I designed this scanner to keep watch on the markets that are trending and where a pullback could be able to happen.


Features:


  • Automatically looks at up to 28 pairs at the same time to save you from having to.
  • Easily adjustable EMA settings to your own critera (Fast, Mid and slow settings)
  • Easily adjustable RSI settings to show Oversold and Overbought markets
  • The scanner shows the pair being looked at and timeframe as its highlighted blue.
  • Clickable Pairs and timeframes on the scanner to view them on the charts (Press the Pair to move to the pair and then timeframe to adjust the timeframe)
  • Upload the scanner as an indicator to a chart template of your choice.
  • Easily view the charts by minimising the maximising the scanner
  • Adjustable timeframes set on the scanner to monitor
  • Adjustable notifications
  • Adjustable colours to suit individual preference.


The scanner has been designed as simplistic, it automatically looks at EMA trends as per the criteria that you have entered and also looks at RSI levels, also as per your criteria so its easily adjustable to suit your needs.


Trading doesn't have to be hard, this scanner will pick out those pairs where the market has a Bullish or Bearish momentum and will also tell you whether the RSI is Overbought or Oversold as per your criteria entered.  You just monitor the pair after reviewing the scanner and watch to see if the retracement or pullback looks likely and then enter the trade if your other confluences agree.  


The screenshots show the scanner in operation, a bullish momentum being highlighted by the scanner and also a Buy signal indicating that the RSI had hit the oversold zone.  Not only that but the scanner was indicating a bullish momentum on M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1 indicating that the market was in bullish mood throughout.  The second screenshot shows where the scanner indicated a possible trade was forming and the eventual close of the trade.


This scanner will not pick winners all the time, the basics are what matters here.  It's finding trending markets and whether they are overbought or oversold which is giving you an edge.  Its then important to look at your other confluences to decide whether the trade looks likely to happen.


Happy Trading


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Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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