RSI and EMA Pro Scanner

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We've all been there, searching for that profitable trade wading through 25 pairs but missing out because we didn't see it in time.





This is why I say trade simple trade effective and why I designed this scanner to keep watch on the markets that are trending and where a pullback could be able to happen.



Features:

Automatically looks at up to 28 pairs at the same time to save you from having to.

Easily adjustable EMA settings to your own critera (Fast, Mid and slow settings)

Easily adjustable RSI settings to show Oversold and Overbought markets

The scanner shows the pair being looked at and timeframe as its highlighted blue.

Clickable Pairs and timeframes on the scanner to view them on the charts (Press the Pair to move to the pair and then timeframe to adjust the timeframe)

Upload the scanner as an indicator to a chart template of your choice.

Easily view the charts by minimising the maximising the scanner

Adjustable timeframes set on the scanner to monitor

Adjustable notifications

Adjustable colours to suit individual preference.



The scanner has been designed as simplistic, it automatically looks at EMA trends as per the criteria that you have entered and also looks at RSI levels, also as per your criteria so its easily adjustable to suit your needs.



Trading doesn't have to be hard, this scanner will pick out those pairs where the market has a Bullish or Bearish momentum and will also tell you whether the RSI is Overbought or Oversold as per your criteria entered. You just monitor the pair after reviewing the scanner and watch to see if the retracement or pullback looks likely and then enter the trade if your other confluences agree.







The screenshots show the scanner in operation, a bullish momentum being highlighted by the scanner and also a Buy signal indicating that the RSI had hit the oversold zone. Not only that but the scanner was indicating a bullish momentum on M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1 indicating that the market was in bullish mood throughout. The second screenshot shows where the scanner indicated a possible trade was forming and the eventual close of the trade.





This scanner will not pick winners all the time, the basics are what matters here. It's finding trending markets and whether they are overbought or oversold which is giving you an edge. Its then important to look at your other confluences to decide whether the trade looks likely to happen.



Happy Trading





