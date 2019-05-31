STOCH and RSI Alert Dashboard
- Indicators
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Forex Broker:
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
This dashboard is a great tool for user who trade using Stochastic and Relative Strength Index(RSI).
It is an upgrading from STOCH and RSI Alert product. For details and free download please click here.
It monitors multi currency pairs on multi-time frame. It fires signal to mobile phone, pop-up alert and send email.
Please go through all the pictures below for detail descriptions of the inputs and parameters.