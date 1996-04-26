Precision Expiry PRO

### Product Overview
Precision Expiry PRO is an advanced price-action analytical tool designed for MetaTrader 4. It scans multi-candle sequence structures and momentum shifts to generate real-time execution signals with zero repainting. 

Equipped with an integrated live backtesting engine, the indicator instantly calculates historical performance metrics across multiple algorithmic strategies directly on your chart.

### Core Features
* Non-Repainting Execution: Signals and historical markers are strictly fixed upon bar close.
* 4 Integrated Strategy Modes:
  - Reversal Sequence (Exhaustion)
  - Extreme Reversal (Climax)
  - Momentum Continuation
  - Dynamic Hybrid Pattern
* Multi-Step Martingale Assessment: Evaluates signal durability across G0, G1, and G2 steps with step-by-step chart visual marks (✔ / ✘).
* Fully Centered Visual Engine: Native buffer implementation ensures arrows and markers remain perfectly aligned at candle center regardless of chart zoom.
* Real-Time Performance Dashboard: Displays Total Signals, Step-by-Step Wins, Max Consecutive Wins, and Overall Win Rate %.
* Interactive UI Toggle: Clean up your chart layout with a single-click collapsible dashboard button.
* Comprehensive Alert System: Supports Native Pop-up Alerts, Push Notifications, and Email Alerts.

### Recommended Input Parameters
* InpStrategyMode: Select between 4 distinct mathematical patterns according to market conditions.
* InpMaxMartingale: Set to 0 for strict direct bar analysis, or up to 2 steps for sequence evaluation.
* InpLookbackBars: Defines historical data depth for the backtester (Recommended: 2000–3000 bars).
* InpUseRsiFilter / InpUseAtrFilter: Enable/disable volatility and momentum filters to reduce false signals during flat markets.

### Technical Specifications
* Platform: MetaTrader 4
* Compatible Assets: Forex Pairs, Indices, Commodities, and Crypto.
* Timeframes: Optimized for M1, M5, and M15 charts.
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Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
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