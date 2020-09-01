Histogram DMI with Oscillator ADX
- Indicators
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Catalin Adelin IovanIn my world 2 + 2 can be 5
If you have an idea and want your custom strategy or indicator coded, let me know.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
DMI ADX Histogram Oscillator
I present you one of the most precise and powerful indicator
Its made of DMI Histogram together with ADX Oscillator. It has inside arrow to show a buy or sell setup.
Features
The way it works its the next one : the histogram is a difference between DMI+ and DMI-. At the same time together we have the oscillator ADX for
Market to run
It can be adapted to all type of trading styles such as scalping, day trading or swing. It doesn't matter if its forex, stock , crypto and so on. It can be adapted and optimized to all of them.
Contact
For any question that you have feel free to let me know
Logo made by https://www.fiverr.com/aleksa19