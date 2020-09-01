Histogram DMI with Oscillator ADX

DMI ADX Histogram Oscillator

I present you one of the most precise and powerful indicator

Its made of DMI Histogram together with ADX Oscillator. It has inside arrow to show a buy or sell setup.





Features The way it works its the next one : the histogram is a difference between DMI+ and DMI-. At the same time together we have the oscillator ADX for







Market to run

It can be adapted to all type of trading styles such as scalping, day trading or swing. It doesn't matter if its forex, stock , crypto and so on. It can be adapted and optimized to all of them.











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Logo made by https://www.fiverr.com/aleksa19

