Bollinger Insight

Bollinger Insight is a tick-volume price distribution tool for MT4. It displays a volume profile, point of control, value area, and low-volume regions directly on the main chart, helping users examine where market activity was concentrated within the selected range.

Key features:

- Builds a Tick Volume Profile across configurable price rows.
- Displays the point of control and supports a developing POC mode.
- Calculates VAH and VAL with an adjustable value-area ratio.
- Detects low-volume nodes and visualizes related supply and demand regions.
- Provides fixed lookback, profile-row, width, and horizontal-offset controls.
- Can build the profile from M1 source data and fall back to the current timeframe when required.
- Supports current-bar updates, incomplete-bar inclusion, and multiple chart instances.

Tick volume measures quote changes and is not the same as centralized exchange volume. Results can differ between brokers and data feeds. The indicator is provided for analysis only; it does not execute trades or constitute investment advice.

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FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
Pan PrizMA C D Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicators
Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an analogue of the МetaТrader 5 indicator , and is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details . Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave status parameter (which is close in meaning to the trigonometric phase or the angle of the radius-vector rotation in the trigonometric p
Green Wall Arrows
Daniel Luchinger
1 (1)
Indicators
The Name Green Wall : Arrows hits a lot of TP, by changing the idea of non using SL as something bad, but instead use Small TP and a lot of free Margin and Patience. Use micro TP and a lot of Free Margin with this indicator on Forex. It also can be used with Binary Options. This strategy is intended to be traded Manually. This Indicator runs on Open Bar, arrows will delete when price are against it. The only Indicator Parameter is Alerts true/false, all the rest is included inside the code. Arro
Golden Monowave
Ahmed Mohamed Ali
Indicators
Golden Monowave is monowave indicator, the monowave theory is one of Elliott wave approach and one of most complicate and accurate method. Golden Monowave can shortcut many major steps to identify and describe the monowave. It works on any timeframe and with any trading instrument, including currencies, indices, futures, etc. Input Parameters initial_Bars - set the initial number of bars to calculate. wave_color - select the color of the wave. label_color - select the color of labels. temp_labe
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Guo Sheng Zhao
Indicators
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Gold Auction Price Action Dealer Indicator (UTC+0, NY Close). Combines volume profile (POC/VAH/VAL), liquidity sweep detection, naked price action (pinbar/engulfing), breakout-acceptance logic, and multi-timeframe key levels (prior day/week/month, Asian session, H1/H4 swings, round numbers). Includes a cognitive scoring filter based on auction location, session timing, and HTF trend bias to qualify signals. Displays levels, value area box, signal arrows, and an on-chart info panel with trade pla
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