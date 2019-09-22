Shadow Height mt4
Indicators
Iurii Tokman
Version: 1.0
Shadow indicator.
Displays the size of candlestick shadows, in points, as a histogram. Works in three modes, user-selectable.
Description of indicator settings
- Mode - indicator operation modes, three modes: first height - display mode for upper and lower candlestick shadows; the second difference - the mode of displaying the difference in candlestick shadows, the difference between the upper and lower candlestick shadows; the third superiority is the accumulated difference in candlestick shadows for one trading day, the mode does not work for a period longer than 4 hours.
