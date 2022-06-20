Rate of Change

Base on the formula,

ROC = (Close[n] - Close[n-lookback]) / Close[n-lookback] * 100

to plot the rate of change of a currency pair price action over a lookback period, and provides two global variables, SYMBOL_ROC and SYMBOL_ROC_LOOKBACK, which represent the latest Rate of Change value and the Rate of Change at the previous lookback period.

Invoking the indicator using the iCustom function,

iCustom ( "Market/RedeeCash_Rate_of_Change.ex4" , Symbol (),5 , 0 ,0);

and then retrieving the global variables,

double roc = GlobalVariableGet(StringConcatenate(Symbol(),"_ROC")); double roc_lookback = GlobalVariableGet (StringConcatenate( Synbol(),"_ROC_LOOKBACK") );

and performing the test to verify a trend,