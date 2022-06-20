RedeeCash Rate of Change

Rate of Change

Base on the formula,

ROC = (Close[n] - Close[n-lookback]) / Close[n-lookback] * 100

to plot the rate of change of a currency pair price action over a lookback period, and provides two global variables, SYMBOL_ROC and SYMBOL_ROC_LOOKBACK, which represent the latest Rate of Change value and the Rate of Change at the previous lookback period.

Invoking the indicator using the iCustom function,

iCustom("Market/RedeeCash_Rate_of_Change.ex4",Symbol(),5 ,0,0);

and then retrieving the global variables,

double roc = GlobalVariableGet(StringConcatenate(Symbol(),"_ROC"));
double roc_lookback = GlobalVariableGet(StringConcatenate(Synbol(),"_ROC_LOOKBACK"));

and performing the test to verify a trend,

if (roc > roc_lookback && roc > 0) trend="UP";
if (roc < roc_lookback && roc < 0) trend="DOWN";

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
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Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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RedeeCash Volumes Indicator
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Version History : Date Version Changes 6/20/2022 1.00 Initial release 6/21/2022  1.10 Add global variables for Minimum (SYMBOL_volume_min) and Maximum (SYMBOL_volume_max) History Volumes  Description : RedeeCash Volumes Indicator is the Volumes indicator that you have come to trust for market entry and exit with the added benefit of exposing key metrics as global variables. Including global variables in an indicator permits easier interaction with expert advisors (EA) and scripts. When attaching
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RedeeCash Triangular Arbitrage Opportunities
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DATE VERSION DESCRIPTION OF CHANGES 1.00 2022-09-06 Initial release The RedeeCash Triangular Arbitrage Opportunities shows the available currency triads and each currency trade position setup as a global variable, in the fomat of AAA/BBB, CCC/AAA, CCC/BBB: AAA/BBB -1|0|1 AAA/BBB, CCC/AAA, CCC/BBB: CCC/AAA   -1|0|1 AAA/BBB, CCC/AAA, CCC/BBB: CCC/BBB -1|0|1 where the value is the trade direction of either OP_BUY or OP_SELL. If the trade direction indicates -1, then no trade should occur for that
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RedeeCash TimeZones
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DATE VERSION DESCRIPTION OF CHANGES  2022-08-31 1.00 Initial release.  2022-09-01  1.01 (on the Indicator dialog, but is v1.1 on MQL5.COM) Fixed New York active time  2022-09-03 1.02   (on the Indicator dialog, but is v1.2 on MQL5.COM)   Fixed Sydney active on Saturday  This indicator will show the active and inactive trading sessions as well as set global variables as whether the trading session is active (1) or inactive (0). Using the iCustom library function, you can invoke this indicator fr
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About : Based on the strategy identified at https://tradingstrategyguides.com/williams-percent-range-strategy/ but automated to support multiple currencies from a single expert advisor instance. Also uses the SMA slow and fast crosses to determine the trend direction. The basis for the external strategy is to open a BUY trade when Williams %R crosses the -50 on an uptrend and open a SELL trade on the down trend. You have control over the trend period and Williams %R range from the midpoint throu
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RedeeCash Multime XMA
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About : Crossing Moving Averages on Multiple Timeframes. While a traditional trend strategy would be to choose one time frame like the Daily to estimate trend, this expert advisor will open a trade in the direction of the trend when ALL timeframes from 5M to Monthly, show the same trend.       SINGLE_CURRENCY = true,  permits operations on a single currency, when disabled (FALSE), will trade the currencies selected in the market watch window on metatrader.       CONCURRENT_ORDERS=0, restricts th
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RedeeCash Interest
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About : THIS EXPERT ADVISOR (EA) IS FOR ACCOUNTS WHICH PAY OVERNIGHT INTEREST LIKE THE US-BASED OANDA ACCOUNT. TO MAXIMIZE EARNINGS, CHOOSE A COMMISSION-FREE, FIX SPREAD ACCOUNT. IF YOUR BROKER DOES NOT PAY OVERNIGHT INTEREST, THEN DO NOT USE THIS EA ON YOUR ACCOUNT! This Expert Advisor (EA) is like a high-yield savings account ( EXCEPT YOUR ACCOUNT IS NOT FDIC-INSURED ) because a trade will occur on currency pairs that pay(earn) overnight interest (when SWAPRATE_LONG and SWAPRATE_SHORT are pos
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RedeeCash AROON
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Version History Date Version Changes 07/08/2022 1.00 Initial Release Description The Aroon indicator is a technical indicator   that is used to identify trend changes in the price of an asset, as well as the strength of that trend. In essence, the indicator measures the time between highs and the time between lows over a time period. The idea is that strong uptrends will regularly see new highs, and strong downtrends will regularly see new lows. The indicator signals when this is happening, and
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RedeeCash RSI
Patrick Odonnell Ingle
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Version History Date Version Changes 07/09/2022 1.10 Initial released Description The RedeeCash RSI is your typical RSI indicator with the three latest RSI calculations exposed as global variables for easier integration with scripts and expert advisors. Code Sample To invoke this indicator from an EA or script, call the iCustom metatrader function, iCustom ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , "Market/RedeeCash RSI" , 14 , 1 , 0 ); string RSIVarName = StringConcatenate ( Symbol (), "_rsi" ); string RSIP
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Patrick Odonnell Ingle
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Version History Date Version Changes 07/10/2022 1.00 Initial release Description A collection of modern statistical functions that can be integrated into your own strategy. The included functions are, Mean Median Range Skew Max Min IRange Deviations AbsoluteDeviations MAD StandardDeviation Variance GetCorrelation SamplingDistributionStandardDeviation ZScore CorrelationCoefficient CoVariance Beta Confidence SNormInv PercentOfValue ValueOfPercent MQL Header (mqh) The required header is //+--------
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RedeeCash 4XLOTS
Patrick Odonnell Ingle
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DATE VERSION DESCRIPTION OF CHANGES 2011-09-11 Manual Algorithm first created as manual equation 2011-09-16  WEB API Web API launched on 4xlots.com 2022-09-02  1.00  standalone library released  RedeeCash 4XLOTS library is a localized risk management library based on the 4xlots.com WEB API algorithm. This risk management algorithm is not dependent on currency as the quick lot size equation of,       lots = AccountEquity / 10000 which is for every $100 of account equity will have 0.01 lot. The R
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