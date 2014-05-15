The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below.

But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe.

Here's the options available in the FFx indicator:

Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly)

Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box

Alert pop up/sound/email/push (histogram crosses signal line and/or histogram crosses 0 line)

Activate/deactivate the alert directly on the chart

Modify all the colors

... and of course all usual settings of the standard indicator

How to set alert:

In the parameters pop up : select the alert you want and the alert mode (pop up and/or sound and/or email and/or push notification)