K Trade Assistant

4.64

Assistant:

Purchase Trade Assistant-MT4 (click to download) Purchase Trade Assistant-MT5 (click to download)


Please read the operating instructions carefully.


Basics:

  • Support language selection and switching (currently supports Chinese and English)   Automatic language recognition
  • Support hotkey opening and closing binding, use shortcut keys to quickly open and close positions... shortcut key closing. Support up to 30 hotkeys
  • Unlock supports most function replay operations and can be used in a test environment

    Opening and closing positions area:

      • One-click position opening ( including convenient settings of stop-profit and stop-loss, automatic calculation of lot size and other convenient functions)
      • One-click closing (locking), minimalist style design, you can freely choose the closing type, closing type (long order, short order, or pending order), whether to close orders with profit greater than 0, whether to close loss orders, setting the closing ratio (0~100%), whether to close the reverse position, and the lock function, all of which can be directly operated in the options.
      • Multi-key closing
      • Line order control
      • Calculate the average holding price of long or short orders and draw a line
      • Automatic settings such as stop profit and stop loss
      • Multiple varieties, long, short, classified closing ..

    Order Area:

    • Batch interval pending order function.
    • Batch pending order deletion function

    Automation area:

    • Stop loss protection function
    • Trailing stop function
    • Account risk control
    • Profit protection
    • Batch chart opening

    Product information display area:

    • Display important product information
    • All varieties information display

    Product information display area:

    • Display important product information
    • All varieties information display

    Customization Area:

    • Leave blank

    Transaction data statistics area:

    • Profit and loss display
    • Display of loss ratio, available amount and other information
    • Transaction path display
    • Professional data statistics (daily/weekly/monthly/quarterly trading profit and loss statistics)
    • Profit and loss overview (profit, lot size, frequency chart)
    • Position distribution chart
    • Currency Point Chart
    • Balance Equity Curve/Profit Curve
    • Profit and loss per order/lot size per order bar chart
    • Multi-variety curve
    • Statistics
    If you have any questions or suggestions, please feel free to communicate.



    (Automatic translation)

    Reviews 35
    Vladimir Shramchenko
    589
    Vladimir Shramchenko 2025.02.17 09:46 
     

    Thank you for your hard work. A very useful product for trading, installed on all terminals.

    刘哥博弈
    144
    刘哥博弈 2024.08.25 05:10 
     

    交易助手MT4

    Abbey166
    383
    Abbey166 2023.04.18 00:24 
     

    good idea... some times needs more fast reaction.. 5 stars

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    Filter:
    TeWanLiu
    131
    TeWanLiu 2026.04.07 14:26 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Alexander Bykov
    644
    Alexander Bykov 2025.09.22 21:21 
     

    Всем привет! Такая себе вещь, надежная вообще.

    leoyuan1982
    14
    leoyuan1982 2025.04.27 10:00 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Vladimir Shramchenko
    589
    Vladimir Shramchenko 2025.02.17 09:46 
     

    Thank you for your hard work. A very useful product for trading, installed on all terminals.

    [Deleted] 2024.12.01 17:31 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    [Deleted] 2024.11.29 07:31 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    刘哥博弈
    144
    刘哥博弈 2024.08.25 05:10 
     

    交易助手MT4

    Kristina
    51
    Kristina 2024.08.09 16:13 
     

    Thank you!

    18combo
    16
    18combo 2023.12.09 13:16 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    melon shop
    18
    melon shop 2023.11.14 14:22 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    sergey19761006
    44
    sergey19761006 2023.09.11 14:47 
     

    ерунда. Зависает

    Abbey166
    383
    Abbey166 2023.04.18 00:24 
     

    good idea... some times needs more fast reaction.. 5 stars

    Kaijun Wang
    184053
    Reply from developer Kaijun Wang 2023.04.22 11:26
    Update to latest version 9.99
    John Winsome Munar
    3471
    John Winsome Munar 2022.06.21 02:31 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    HESHAM ABDULAZIZ
    38
    HESHAM ABDULAZIZ 2022.06.05 21:25 
     

    fantastic EA and it is very great idea

    Ron Inchess
    72
    Ron Inchess 2022.03.12 14:02 
     

    Ok

    Mehdi Faraz Fard
    2470
    Mehdi Faraz Fard 2021.07.11 12:59 
     

    So far so good.Thanks

    xyshj1212
    14
    xyshj1212 2021.07.08 06:12 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    kukakuka
    299
    kukakuka 2021.07.07 15:08 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    DawnMan
    309
    DawnMan 2021.07.04 17:31 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Ccqwe
    354
    Ccqwe 2021.07.04 16:17 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    12
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