Multi timeframe EMA Colored
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
The Multi Time Frame EMA indicator is of great help in determining trend direction. It can be an excellent addition to your existing strategy or a new foundation. We humans can make better decisions when we see better visually. So we designed it to show different colors for uptrends and downtrends. Anyone can customize this in the way that works best for them. We can set the Ema indicator for all timeframes on a chart.
Awesome! It makes trend direction easier to follow.