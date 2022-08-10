Multi timeframe EMA Colored

4
The Multi Time Frame EMA indicator is of great help in determining trend direction. It can be an excellent addition to your existing strategy or a new foundation. We humans can make better decisions when we see better visually. So we designed it to show different colors for uptrends and downtrends. Anyone can customize this in the way that works best for them. We can set the Ema indicator for all timeframes on a chart.
Reviews 2
stellaree
14
stellaree 2023.04.10 03:18 
 

Awesome! It makes trend direction easier to follow.

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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xlxAxlx
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xlxAxlx 2024.08.08 05:25 
 

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stellaree
14
stellaree 2023.04.10 03:18 
 

Awesome! It makes trend direction easier to follow.

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