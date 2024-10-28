Power of Three

4.67

The "Power of Three" (PO3) is a concept developed by the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) to illustrate a three-stage approach used by smart money in the markets: Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution.

ICT traders view this as a foundational pattern that can explain the formation of any candle on a price chart. In simple terms, this concept is effective for any time frame, as long as there's a defined start, highest point, lowest point, and end.

MT5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124993/

Join To Learn Market Depth - https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx

Understanding the Bullish Candle Development in PO3 Terms:

  • Candle Open: The initial price before any significant market movement.
  • Accumulation: Buyers gather positions near the opening price.
  • Manipulation: Price moves to create short liquidity (for sellers) while weakening long liquidity (for buyers).
  • Range Expansion: A surge in price movement as the imbalance unfolds.
  • Distribution: Buyers start closing positions, and new buy orders come in.
  • Candle Close: The price level at the end of the period, following the movement.

The same PO3 stages apply to a Bearish candle but in reverse, where sellers dominate.

Using the Higher Timeframe (HTF) PO3 Indicator

The HTF PO3 Indicator provides a real-time look at how the current higher timeframe candle is developing. With this tool, you can:

  • Track the candle’s Open, High, and Low on a lower timeframe with high accuracy.
  • Know when it’s expected to Close (on timeframes shorter than a day).
  • See its Low to High range to get a clearer picture of market behavior on lower timeframes.
  • Trade PO3 with more confidence, without needing multiple chart layouts.

This tool is particularly helpful for building a structured trading approach and identifying key institutional levels in the market.

Wishing you all the best and happy trading! Please note that support is not available for free products.


Reviews 5
Ricky Esteban
591
Ricky Esteban 2025.04.02 12:17 
 

nice indicator.. i love it....

Macaco_di_Bali
25
Macaco_di_Bali 2025.09.12 04:50 
 

excellent indicator, it would be useful to change the opening of different time zones. tnx

Bunt5314
54
Bunt5314 2025.01.08 19:03 
 

Good indicator. The only problem is that when the PO3 candle has finished, the indicator doesn't detect the new candle and doesn't display its timer. You have to restart the indicator so that it detects the new candle and displays its timer.

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PZ TRADING SLU
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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This EA only created for AUDCHF with an Risk Reward 1:2 Download Set Files - CLICK HERE NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE and NO MORE OVERTRADING.     Add This to Activate News Filter -  https://ec.forexprostools.com/ Features :-  Symbol AUDCHF Brokers IC Markets, Tickmill, Pepperstone Account Type Raw Spread, Pro, Razor Leverage  Recommended 1:500  Timeframe  15M Settings  Download Minimum Deposit  $100 Risk Reward  1:2 Strategy Market Movement Why Should You Use This EA: Market Movement Strategy. Hard
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Sunny Ho
427
Sunny Ho 2026.01.16 17:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Macaco_di_Bali
25
Macaco_di_Bali 2025.09.12 04:50 
 

excellent indicator, it would be useful to change the opening of different time zones. tnx

Ricky Esteban
591
Ricky Esteban 2025.04.02 12:17 
 

nice indicator.. i love it....

Bunt5314
54
Bunt5314 2025.01.08 19:03 
 

Good indicator. The only problem is that when the PO3 candle has finished, the indicator doesn't detect the new candle and doesn't display its timer. You have to restart the indicator so that it detects the new candle and displays its timer.

xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2024.11.06 11:35 
 

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