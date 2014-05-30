MWC COX indicator shows the extreme zones of net short/long positions for four periods of time. Default settings are periods of 12, 26, 52 and 156 weeks.







Additional Features



- Displays the sum of all 4 periods in one line



- MA, MOM and RSI indicators are integrated



Please make sure that you download the MWC_Demo.zip file and unpack it into [...]/MQL4/Files folder.

-> www.myweeklycot.com/teaser-demo



