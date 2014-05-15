FFx Williams Percent Range
- Indicators
- Eric Venturi-Bloxs
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 25 March 2020
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below.
But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe.
Here's the options available in the FFx indicator:
Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly)
Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box
Alert pop up/sound/email/push (WPR crosses in/out OBOS zones)
Activate/deactivate the alert directly on the chart
Modify all the colors
... and of course all usual settings of the standard indicator
How to set alert:
In the parameters pop up: select the alert you want and the alert mode (pop up and/or sound and/or email and/or push notification)
Then On chart: select the bell icon (double click) then drag and drop it anywhere. At the very next incoming tick, it will retrieve its original position but with a different color signaling that it changed its status. Red to Green means it is now activated … Green to Red means that it is now deactivated.
