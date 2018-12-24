SmartStochasticMt4
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
SmartStochasticMt4 is a universal indicator for making trading decisions. An indispensable tool for novice traders, as it has no settings and is ready to work after installation.
1. Works with any trading symbol
2. Works on any time period
3. Has no configurable parameters
4. Provides a complete picture of the trading situation from different time periods
5. Not late
1. To set the indicator
2. To exclude from the time of the release of important news
3. Find the area of plexus of lines on the indicator
4. If the plexus area of the lines is on top, then we consider the options for the transaction for sale
1. Works with any trading symbol
Advantages of the indicator:
2. Works on any time period
3. Has no configurable parameters
4. Provides a complete picture of the trading situation from different time periods
5. Not late
1. To set the indicator
Working with the indicator
2. To exclude from the time of the release of important news
3. Find the area of plexus of lines on the indicator
4. If the plexus area of the lines is on top, then we consider the options for the transaction for sale
non ho ancora capito bene come funziona