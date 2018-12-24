SmartStochasticMt4 is a universal indicator for making trading decisions. An indispensable tool for novice traders, as it has no settings and is ready to work after installation.

Advantages of the indicator:

1. Works with any trading symbol

2. Works on any time period

3. Has no configurable parameters

4. Provides a complete picture of the trading situation from different time periods

5. Not late



Working with the indicator

1. To set the indicator

2. To exclude from the time of the release of important news

3. Find the area of plexus of lines on the indicator

4. If the plexus area of the lines is on top, then we consider the options for the transaction for sale