Scalping and dethatching
- Indicators
-
Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
"Scalping and dethatching" is a signal forex indicator for scalping, which visually shows the direction of the current trend on the chart. This indicator allows you to determine the direction of the current trend with an accuracy of up to 90% within 3 seconds after being added to the chart. The universality of the indicator lies in the fact that it works on all currency pairs. All currency pairs are subject to the same fundamental market laws, so the "Scalping and dethatching" indicator works on all currency pairs.
Benefits of scalping and dethatching:
- does not redraw values
- visually shows the direction of the trend on the chart
- signal accuracy up to 90%
- allows you to determine the direction of the trend in 3 seconds.
Scalping and dethatching settings:
- period - trend calculation amplitude.
- color1 - downtrend color.
- color2 - uptrend color.
- size_arrow - size of the signal arrow.