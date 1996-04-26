Dependence mt4

Dependence arrow indicator for forex, futures and binary options without redrawing. It gives a lot of signals, which requires additional indicators to check them. Works only on opening prices. Therefore, reliable and without redrawing. Often signals that went in the wrong direction are canceled out on the next signal.





Unfortunately, most popular indicators in practice give a huge number of false signals, since they all work without any consideration of global trends. That is why in today's conditions, when the market is far from a stable price movement, it is almost impossible to build a strategy without the use of trend indicators. However, it is rather foolish to believe that a trend is something abstract, because every trader should have a clear understanding behind this concept that a trend is primarily a disturbed balance between buyers and sellers.





The indicator analyzes the current trend and gives an excellent understanding of where the market is heading, at what point it should be expected in the near future. This indicator uses its own algorithms to analyze previous periods and predict future market behavior.