Target Striking

  • Indicators
  • Dmitriy Kashevich
    Dmitriy Kashevich

    Dmitriy Kashevich

    2 (8)
    Hello everyone, I am a trader with 4 years of experience and 7 years of programming experience, on this site I publish my best trading indicators that show excellent income! I know that something will be interesting to you from my products.
    27 products 1 comment
  • Version: 1.3
  • Updated: 29 June 2022
  • Activations: 5
Target Striking - One of the best binary options trading tools!

It is set up so powerfully that you can trade not only on currency pairs, but also on raw gold oil!

You can also try on cryptocurrency!

Ideal for trading on currency pairs, the percentage of reliable transactions is more than + 75%

The trading tool is already set for the best profit!

Only Target Striking can unlock the potential of the trading market for you!

With it, the signals are even and accurate without redrawing, a signal opens for the current candle!

Pointer indicator:

- Blue arrow up signal

- Red arrow down signal

The best timeframes are M1-M15 no more..

Also, when buying this indicator, if you want to trade on raw materials or crypto with a profit of more than + 75%,

I will reconfigure it for you for free and send it at your request.

Have a nice day my friend!
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5 (1)
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The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
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Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
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Arkady Segal
5 (1)
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A simplistic indicator informing a user on RSI divergence by sending messages to mobile device and email. The indicator draws 2 vertical lines, marking two RSI extrema that formed the divergence. You get the alert, open the charts and make a decision. The indicator does not show past divergences, thus when you attach it to a chart for the first time you see nothing. Graphics and alerts will appear as soon as divergences do. Drop it in Tester to see how it works. Parameters: RSIPeriod - number of
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