Acc arrow

This indicator is based on the ADX indicator and gives you safe entry points.


You can customize the indicator to your needs:

  • RISK
  • SSP
  • COUNTBARS


The only condition that has to be met when entering a trade is, that the arrow faces in the same direction as the Adx color candles.


Download the FREE DEMO and test it!


The  Acc arrow indicator is compatible with the other part of the system; the fully FREE 

Adx color candles

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PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Indicators
This indicator is based on the ADX indicator and indicates the trend very easily. You can customize the indicator to your needs: ADXPeriod ADXSignal_Level BarWidth CandleWith HeikenAshi The    Adx color candles  indicator is fully FREE and compatible with the other part of the system; the Acc arrow >>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33770 ENJOY and check out my other indicator:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/32111
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Indicators
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REXpro POWERarrow
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Indicators
This indicator for MT4 is the pro version of the REX family. Perfect for beginners and intermediates. REXpro is 100% non repaint and can be used on every timeframe. The strategy is based on a mix of different strategies, statistics, including pivot points, oscillators and patterns. It is an independent strategy that is not based on any custom strategy online. As the trading idea consists of a variety of some classic indicators like CCI or Stochastic, it is clear that the fundamental indicators h
REXultra
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Indicators
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Christophe Godart
Indicators
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Free Lotus
Christophe Godart
Indicators
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Sweet Waffle
Christophe Godart
Indicators
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Indicators
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