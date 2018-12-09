This indicator is based on the ADX indicator and gives you safe entry points.





You can customize the indicator to your needs:

RISK

SSP

COUNTBARS





The only condition that has to be met when entering a trade is, that the arrow faces in the same direction as the Adx color candles.





Download the FREE DEMO and test it!





The Acc arrow indicator is compatible with the other part of the system; the fully FREE

Adx color candles