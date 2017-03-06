RiveR Scope

RiverScope automatically determines the nearest most important price levels and support and resistance zones in history, it also identifies a large number of price action patterns (30+).

The support and resistance levels are determined based on an algorithm that calculates and filters the historical values of the price, its movement character, volumes, etc. It displays the current situation, therefore the nearest levels change in real time depending on the current price.





Advantages

flexible customization of timeframes for calculating the main and additional support and resistance zones

convenient display of the zones and levels on the chart

display of the information about the range in points for the main and additional zones

output of the information about the current market situation (average volatility, size of the candle body, its upper/lower wick and their difference, which indicates the probable direction of the price using colors: Bullish - blue, Bearish - red)

information of the price movement: ranges and path passed during the current day, the previous day and average for 5 days

comfortable display of time until the current candle closes

determines the gaps and displays information on the number of points before it "closes" in real time

easily identifies 30+ candlestick patterns of price action (with additional filtering)

convenient display of information about patterns and gaps: bullish ones have blue color, bearish - red

Goiler levels, which based on the principles of analysis by Gann, provide additional information on trades or strong levels.

The Goiler levels show the probability of trade direction: if the light green line is above the dark gray line, it is a buy signal, if lower — sell signal. Light green - take profit, blue - take profit 2, red - stop loss, orange - either stop loss or (depending on the market situation) the market entry point.



The Goiler levels can also be used similar to all other support/resistance levels (because the levels are strong enough, i.e. trade either level rebounds or breakouts.





Settings

- Main options -

Main TimeFrame - select the timeframe for calculation of the MAIN support and resistance zones:

- select the timeframe for calculation of the MAIN support and resistance zones: Current - current timeframe

- current timeframe

Current + 1 - current timeframe + 1

- current timeframe + 1

Current + 2 - current timeframe + 2

- current timeframe + 2

1 Minute - fixed timeframe selection

- fixed timeframe selection

...



1 Month

Extra TimeFrame - select the timeframe for calculation of the ADDITIONAL support and resistance zones:

- select the timeframe for calculation of the ADDITIONAL support and resistance zones: Without ExtraTimeFrame - do not use the ADDITIONAL support and resistance zones

- do not use the ADDITIONAL support and resistance zones

MainTimeFrame + 1 - MAIN timeframe + 1

- MAIN timeframe + 1

MainTimeFrame + 2 - MAIN timeframe + 2

- MAIN timeframe + 2

1 Minute - fixed timeframe selection

- fixed timeframe selection

...



1 Month

History bars for Levels – the number of bars to calculate the support and resistance areas (500 recommended)

– the number of bars to calculate the support and resistance areas (500 recommended) History bars for Info – the number of bars to calculate the information about the current market situation (50 recommended)

– the number of bars to calculate the information about the current market situation (50 recommended) Path length price - enable/disable the information on price path

- Colors -

Color Resistance-level Main - the color of the MAIN resistance level

- the color of the MAIN resistance level Color Support-level Main - the color of the MAIN support level

- the color of the MAIN support level Color Resistance-level Extra - the color of the ADDITIONAL resistance level

- the color of the ADDITIONAL resistance level Color Support-level Extra - the color of the ADDITIONAL support level

- the color of the ADDITIONAL support level Color Resistance-zone Main - the color of the MAIN resistance zone

- the color of the MAIN resistance zone Color Support-zone Main - the color of the MAIN support zone

- the color of the MAIN support zone Color Resistance-zone Extra - the color of the ADDITIONAL resistance zone

- the color of the ADDITIONAL resistance zone Color Support-zone Extra - the color of the ADDITIONAL support zone

- the color of the ADDITIONAL support zone Color Goile Entry level - color of the entry level (by Goiler)

- color of the entry level (by Goiler) Color Goile Entry2 level - color of the second entry or stop loss level (by Goiler)

- color of the second entry or stop loss level (by Goiler) Goile Take Profit level - color of the take profit 1 level (by Goiler)

- color of the take profit 1 level (by Goiler) Goile Take Profit 2 level - color of the take profit 2 level (by Goiler)

- color of the take profit 2 level (by Goiler) Goile Stop-Loss level - color of the stop loss level (by Goiler)

- Additional levels -

Bank-level - enable/disable the bank level

- enable/disable the bank level Min/Max price previous day - enable/disable the min/max price level of the previous day

- enable/disable the min/max price level of the previous day Goiler-level (analize Gann) - enable/disable the Goiler levels

- Price Action options -

Check GAP - enable/disable the gap control

- enable/disable the gap control Begin from TimeFrame - select the timeframe to start identifying the patterns (not related to the chart timeframe)

- select the timeframe to start identifying the patterns (not related to the chart timeframe) Without Price Action - disable the pattern recognition block

- disable the pattern recognition block

1 Minute - select the timeframe

- select the timeframe

..



1 Month

Filter Price Action - enable/disable pattern filtering

- enable/disable pattern filtering List of patterns with the ability to enable/disable each:

Engulfing



Inside Bar



Belt Hold



Rails



DBLHC & DBHLC



TBL & TBH



Pin Bar



Hammer



Shooting Star



Morning Star



Evening Star



Piercing



Dark-cloud cover



Doji



Tweezers Top & Bottom



Key Reversal



Open-Close Reversal



Hook Reversal



Island Reversal



Pivot Point Reversal



Closing Price Reversal



4B1B Pivot



Complex Pivot Point



Move-Congestion-Move?



Three Inside Up & Down



Kicker



Three BlackCrows & WhiteSoldiers



Three Line Strike



Abandoned Baby Top & Bottom



Three Outside Up & Down



Stick Sandwich



Squeeze Alert



Rising & Falling Three Method

Added integration with RiveRControl

The product will be improved and supplemented. If you have questions or suggestions please send me a message.

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