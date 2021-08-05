Pluto Master Turtle Binary Options

PLUTO MASTER TURTLE (Binary Option)

 

The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended timeframe is М5 and the expiration time is 5 minutes. The indicator works on any currency pairs. Trading time is not limited. A possible signal is specified as a arrow above/under a candle. If the arrow remains on the previous candle, you can enter the trade immediately.

Arrows are not re-painted!

The trading strategy is based on the correlation of the statistical RSI, STO and Candlestick body length.

  • Trade sessions: Any (24 hours);
  • Currency pairs: Major Pairs.
  • Working timeframe: Any ; Recommend M1/M5; 
  • Expiration time:  M11 minute expired /  M55 minutes expired
  • Avoid high volatility news.
  • Don't forget to choose arrows color for show arrows direction.
  • Buffer 0 = Buy / Buffer 1 = Sell



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