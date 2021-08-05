Pluto Master Turtle Binary Options
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 5 August 2021
- Activations: 5
PLUTO MASTER TURTLE (Binary Option)
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended timeframe is М5 and the expiration time is 5 minutes. The indicator works on any currency pairs. Trading time is not limited. A possible signal is specified as a arrow above/under a candle. If the arrow remains on the previous candle, you can enter the trade immediately.
Arrows are not re-painted!
The trading strategy is based on the correlation of the statistical RSI, STO and Candlestick body length.
- Trade sessions: Any (24 hours);
- Currency pairs: Major Pairs.
- Working timeframe: Any ; Recommend M1/M5;
- Expiration time: M1: 1 minute expired / M5: 5 minutes expired
- Avoid high volatility news.
- Don't forget to choose arrows color for show arrows direction.
- Buffer 0 = Buy / Buffer 1 = Sell