Binary Scanner PRO

The newest indicator for binary options. The indicator looks for large market turns and gives out qualitative signals for 2 candles ahead. The indicator also works on Forex, but was developed initially under binary options.

After the appearance of the arrow, you receive a notification by e-mail, PUSH notification to the phone or an allert at the terminal.

Signals appear at the beginning of the new bar. Timeframe 1 hour. Expiration period 2 candles.

More than 75% of signals are closed in positive territory.

The indicator is not redrawn and the arrows do not disappear.

The indicator should be installed on as many currency pairs as possible and receive rare but qualitative signals. There are about 7-10 new signals a day.

Indicator parameters:

Notification:

  • Alert on Screen  - Pop-up window in terminal
  • PUSH Notification - Phone notifications
  • Alert on Mail - Notification by e-mail
  • Audio file - Select an audio file for notification
  • Hour start - Start time of the indicator
  • Hour end - End time of the indicator









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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
XAUUSd Reaper Mt4
Ibrahim Aljaref
Indicators
XAUUSD Reaper is a trading indicator developed for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The indicator is designed to simplify chart analysis by displaying clear BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. It provides traders with an organized visual environment for following XAUUSD price movement and identifying potential changes in market direction. XAUUSD Reaper can be used on any timeframe. Recommended Timeframe: M15 The M15 timeframe is recommended for general use because it provides a practical
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Atlon
Roman Kucher
Indicators
Signal complex Atlon is a ready-made trading system that sends signals in the form of arrows to e-mail and push notifications to your phone. Atlon also displays ready-made TP levels in the form of red squares. The system works on any chart (currency pairs, stocks, cryptocurrencies, metals, oil). Timeframe H1. The system does not redraw and the arrows do not disappear anywhere. The set includes ready-made settings that must be loaded before installing on the chart. Download settings System parame
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