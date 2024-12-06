Positions Risk Analyzer

Positions Risk Analyzer Utility
The Trade Analyzer is a powerful tool designed for real-time monitoring of your trading performance directly on the chart. It provides insights into:

  • Total Open Positions: Number of active trades.
  • Potential Profit (TP): Estimated profit if all Take Profits are hit.
  • Potential Loss (SL): Maximum potential loss if all Stop Losses are triggered.
  • Floating Profit/Loss: Real-time net profit or loss of all open trades.

This utility dynamically updates its calculations and displays the data in a movable, customizable on-chart window, helping you make informed trading decisions.


Recommended products
Server Clock
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (5)
Utilities
Many friends asked me for a simple, non-obtrusive, resource-friendly clock to track the time during their trades. It seems pretty obvious, but it is a must-have for those trading the market manually, waiting for the Market News, or just to visually know what time it is... Trading is an absorbing endeavor! So, here it is... Totally configurable, including Font Type, Font Size and Chart Location: Upper Left/Center/Right OR Lower Left/Center/Right, with a little twist of adjusting the Offset, just
FREE
Kiwi Multi Pairs Indicator MT5
- Nguyen Ngoc Diep
Indicators
Kiwi Multi Pairs Indicator MT5 v1.01 Kiwi Multi Pairs Indicator MT5 is a multi-market and multi-timeframe confirmation dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Instead of opening many charts and checking indicators individually, Kiwi Multi Pairs Indicator brings 9 markets, 5 technical indicators and 7 timeframes together in one easy-to-read dashboard. The indicator is designed to help traders quickly identify bullish, bearish and mixed market conditions and compare confirmation across different symbols and t
FREE
TradeVision Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
Experts
TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics and Monitoring Dashboard TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro is a trading analytics and account monitoring solution designed for MetaTrader 5 users. The product organizes MT5 trading data in a structured web-based dashboard, allowing traders to review account information, monitor open positions, analyze trading history, track strategies, maintain a trading journal, and review performance statistics. TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro is d
FREE
TradePulseMonitor MT5 Pro
Oscar Gomez Fuente
Utilities
TradePulseMonitor for MetaTrader 4 & 5 Overview: TradePulseMonitor is a comprehensive, real-time dashboard indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It provides traders with an at-a-glance overview of their account's financial health, risk exposure, position metrics, and historical performance. By consolidating critical data into a single, customizable on-chart dashboard, it eliminates the need to constantly check the Terminal window, allowing for faster and more informed trading de
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Indicators
Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
FREE
TradeInfo MT5
Manuraj Dhanda
4.38 (16)
Utilities
TradeInfo is a utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position. Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information. MagicNumber filter. Comment filter. Indicator parameters: ShowPro
FREE
Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (4)
Indicators
The   Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5   is a free add on and a great asset for your   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 . It shows the current   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   signal for 5 user customized timeframes and for 16 modifiable symbols/instruments in total. The user has the option to enable/disable any of the 10 standard indicators, that the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 consists of. All of the 10 standard indicators attributes are also adjustable, as in the   Matrix Arrow Indicat
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
4.5 (2)
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Spread Times Histogram And Stats
Nik Andersen
Indicators
Spread Times Histogram and Stats is a spread monitoring indicator for MetaTrader 5. It plots a real-time color-coded histogram of broker spread, tracks a rolling 24-hour average, and fires smart alerts when spread exceeds a configurable dynamic threshold. Key Features - Color-coded histogram: green when spread tightens, red when it widens - Rolling 24-hour average line for ongoing context - Session statistics: minimum, maximum, and average spread for the current session - Smart alert system: f
FREE
Stamina HUD
Michele Todesco
Indicators
STAMINA HUD – Advanced Market & Trend Dashboard (MT5) STAMINA HUD   is a professional   market information panel   designed for traders who want   clarity, speed, and control   directly on the chart. It provides a   clean heads-up display (HUD)   with essential market data and   multi-timeframe trend direction , without cluttering the chart or generating trading signals. What STAMINA HUD Shows   Current Price   Spread (in real pips)   Today High–Low range (pips)   Average D
FREE
Session Box Hours
Aleksandr Bernes
Indicators
Session Box Hours draws rectangular session windows on the chart for Asia, London, and New York. Each box uses the high and low of bars that fall inside the configured time range. It is a visual context tool only — it does not send orders or generate entry signals. What it does - Three sessions: Asia, London, New York (each on/off + hours/minutes + color) - Time base: broker/server clock or GMT hours with Broker GMT offset - Overnight sessions (end ≤ start) span into the next day - History depth
FREE
Fibo Predictor
Manuel Fernandez Barranco
Indicators
https://www.mql5.com/es/users/manu28487/seller XBK AutoFibo Predictive Short description (for search / listing) Automatic Fibonacci that detects the swing for you, projects target zones, scores each level with a historical confluence percentage, and self-limits by timeframe — with proximity alerts and a built-in panel. Free. Full description XBK AutoFibo Predictive is a fully automatic Fibonacci indicator for MetaTrader 5: it detects the relevant swing, plots the retracement levels, and adds a
FREE
SMC Price Action Patterns Indicator
Bo Wang
Indicators
SMC Price Action Patterns - MT5 Indicator Product Description MetaTrader 5 custom indicator SMC Price Action Patterns A chart overlay indicator for traders who want a structured view of Smart Money Concepts, market structure shifts, order block patterns, fair value gaps, equal highs and lows, and key multi-timeframe price levels directly inside MetaTrader 5. BOS and CHoCH Internal and Swing Structure Order Block Finder Input-Controlled FVG Colors EQH and EQL Premium and Discount Zones Product Ov
FREE
Trend follow by volume verification
OTAVIO AGUIAR CAMPOS Aguiar
Indicators
O Indicador valida a força da tendência utilizando o volume negociado. Os candles são mostrados na cor verde indicando força compradora e cor vermelha na força vendedora. O movimento é encerrado pelo SAR parabólico. Vantagens: Filtra distorções de preço sem volume financeiro; Filtra consolidações e movimentos laterais; Filtra divergências de volume pelo indicador Money Flow. Desvantagens: Não filtra todos os falsos rompimentos, visto que rompimentos importantes geram altos volumes financeiros; N
FREE
Market Hours Pro
Musa Terrance Khosa
Indicators
Market Hours Pro shows Tokyo, London, and New York trading sessions directly on your MT5 chart, including scheduled overlap periods. It’s designed to give you a clear view of global market timing so you can plan trades, spot high-activity periods, and align strategies with standard Forex hours. How It Works Displays scheduled session times visually on your chart. Highlights session overlaps for London/New York and Tokyo/London. Automatically adjusts times for your timezone or broker time. Shows
FREE
Simple Trend Direction MT5
Khalaf Hamza Mohammad Yousef
Indicators
This is a FREE Trend Direction Indicator for MetaTrader 5. Features: Identifies market trend direction Uses EMA 50 and EMA 200 Non-repainting logic Clear visual display Suitable for manual trading Free version includes: - Single timeframe - Trend direction only - No alerts If you need: Alerts Multi-timeframe version EA automation Custom modifications My Name is Khalaf Hamza , You can contact me for freelance work --> khalaf.hamza.hi@gmail.com
FREE
Cross MA histogram
Mariusz Piotr Rodacki
Indicators
The Cossover MA Histogram indicator is a simple tool showing the trend based on crossover of moving averages. Simply specify two mobving averages and addicional parameters like MA method and Applied price. When fast MA is above slow MA the histogram is green, indicating an uptrend. When MA fast is below MA slow the histogram is red, indicating an downtrend.
FREE
Rainbow Range Volume Profile
Yoshito Tokunaga
Indicators
Rainbow Volume Profile A simple, lightweight volume profile indicator that visualizes price-range volume with color-coded POCs (Points of Control). Overview RainbowVolumeProfile04Simple.mq5 calculates and displays a price–by–volume (Volume Profile) over a user-specified number of bars. The indicator automatically detects the top 5 volume concentration levels (POCs) and draws a colorful horizontal histogram at the right side of the chart. The computation is lightweight and updates in real time. K
FREE
Smart ZigZag Signal Statistics Monitor
Mykhailo Karpiuk
Indicators
ENGLISH VERSION (FREE INDICATOR) Smart ZigZag Signal & Statistics Monitor – FREE Multi‑Timeframe Indicator Free automated trading signals based on ZigZag peak ratios, live trade tracking, win/loss statistics, and one‑click signal inversion – designed to work with the commercial Smart Logic Executor PRO EA. This indicator is completely FREE.   Use it standalone or as a signal source for the paid Expert Advisor   Smart Logic Executor PRO   (sold separately). Key Features   6 Adjustable Ran
FREE
Signalator Trade Summary Panel MT5
SIGNALATOR LIMITED
Utilities
Signalator Trade Summary Panel MT5 is a free local MetaTrader 5 utility that gives traders a clear account and open-trade overview directly on the chart. It is part of the Signalator Trading and Analysis Ecosystem — a growing set of practical MetaTrader tools for account monitoring, market analysis, symbol scanning, alerts and trader workflow improvement. This panel focuses on the account and position side of the workflow. It helps you quickly understand floating profit or loss, account status,
FREE
MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper
Som Prakash Gehlot
5 (1)
Indicators
MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper Overview MSX Hybrid Heiken Scalper is a MetaTrader 5 indicator based on a modified Heiken Ashi methodology with closed-bar smoothing. The indicator is designed to display trend direction through color-coded candles while reducing sensitivity to short-term market fluctuations. All calculations are performed using completed candles, allowing historical values to remain fixed after bar close. Features • Modified Heiken Ashi calculation • Closed-bar processing • Color-code
FREE
Bollinger Bands Max Free MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (2)
Indicators
A flexible BB indicator You're no longer limited to the built in default of using BB off a SMA method, now you can choose from: SMA - SMMA - EMA - LWMA - ADAPTIVE - FRACTAL ADAPTIVE - DEMA - TEMA - VARIABLE INDEX DYNAMIC You now also have 2 standard deviation levels. A more featured version is available with 5 deviation levels, color gradients to lines and filling as well as candles, with full alerts too: Bollinger Bands Max MT5 Options: - MTF - 9 choices of MA to base the BB off -  2 adjustabl
FREE
Trade Manager Auto SLTP Trailing and Breakeven MT5
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (9)
Utilities
Manual position management. Missing SL. Price moves against you. No protection. Trade Manager Lite automates Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and Break-Even for your open positions. Attach to one chart. Configure your default SL/TP distance. Let it manage your positions automatically. What's Included (FREE Version) Auto SL/TP: Applies missing Stop Loss and Take Profit to positions based on your configured distance in points Trailing Stop: Adjusts SL dynamically as price moves in your favor
FREE
Panda Display Spread
Brian P Cusack
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator displays the spread Simple and easy to use and fully customisable: View as Pips or Pipettes Chart symbol can be hidden Text display can be changed Change color and text styles Add or hide a decimal point Spacing options between inputs Default screen positions Screen position inputs How to use 1. Simply use the default settings; or 2. Choose to show pips or pipettes; 3. Choose to display symbol, text or decimal; 4. Choose where to place it on the screen; 5. Save settings or save
FREE
RM Sync Master
Mohammadreza Mahdi Mavaddat
5 (1)
Indicators
IF YOU FIND THIS TOOL HELPFUL, PLEASE LEAVE A 5-STAR RATING & REVIEW! Your feedback helps us maintain and update this FREE tool for the trading community. ================================================================= RM Sync Master - Ultimate Multi-Chart & Multi-Timeframe Sync Utility ================================================================= RM Sync Master is a powerful chart synchronization utility for MetaTrader designed to link and synchronize multiple charts instantly. Align
FREE
MT5 AccountInfoEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Utilities
Account Info EA It is a tool that presents on the graph all the positions of the account, and specific information concerning the positions, but also the account. It enables the user to have an image of his account at a glance. Use like any expert advisor. You can't attach it in the same chart with other expert advisor. It does not have the ability to open or manage positions. You can attach it on any chart and any timeframe.
FREE
Bohemia Gold MT5
Vladislav Taska
4.75 (4)
Experts
Bohemia Gold MT5 is  Trend & Volatility EA trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . It combines higher-timeframe trend filtering , trend detection , volatility-based SL management , and advanced trade management to adapt market conditions. It uses style logic focused on trend strength, volatility, and capital protection. NOTE:   Based on backtests, I found better trading results with the following setup: D1/H4/H2 (Trend/ADX/ATR & trade). The SET file can be downloaded here … bohe
FREE
Chart Mirror Client MT5
Fabio Albano
Indicators
This indicator will mirror the assets in use in another metatrader, being able to choose the timeframe and a template. This is the Metatrader 5 Client, it needs the Metatrader 4 or 5 Server versions: Metatrader 4 Mirror Chart Server:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88644 Metatrader 5 Mirror Chart Server: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88652 Details of how it works in the video.
FREE
ICT Killzones and Liquidity Levels
Takanobu Sugasawa
Indicators
ICT Killzones and Liquidity Levels is a clean chart tool that marks the main ICT killzones and key liquidity levels directly on your chart. It is designed for traders who follow Smart Money Concepts and ICT-style price action and want a simple, non-repainting reference on the chart. The indicator draws the Asian, London, New York and London Close killzones as boxes based on the session high and low. A vertical line marks the start of each killzone for the current day, so you can see when each se
FREE
Smart FVG Stats
- Md Rashidul Hasan
5 (1)
Indicators
The  Smart FVG Statistics Indicator  is a powerful MetaTrader 5 tool designed to automatically identify, track, and analyze Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your charts. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 Key Features Advanced  Fair Value Gap  Detection Automatic Identification : Automatically scans for both bullish and bearish FVGs across specified histo
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (216)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (673)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Utilities
25% discount due to the launch of AstroTrade : 100$ >>> 75$ (Only for the first 10 purchases) AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execu
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (167)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (146)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (5)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
4.2 (5)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (52)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.71 (17)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (8)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Trade Copier Ultimate
Janitha Sandaruwan Amaradasa Wickramasingha Arachchilage
5 (4)
Utilities
Trade Copier Ultimate - Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Trade Copier Ultimate automatically copies Telegram trading signals into MetaTrader 5. The EA can read signal messages, detect the symbol, order type, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and selected update commands, then execute or manage the trade in MT5 using your lot and risk settings. It is more than a basic Telegram to MT5 copier. TCU also supports Bot API and user-account Bridge workflows, Discord signal routing, local MT5 to MT
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
Utilities
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Signal Trading View to MT5 Pro
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro  Instant professional execution between TradingView and MetaTrader 5 Automate your trading strategy with the most robust communication bridge between TradingView alerts and real execution in MT5. Designed for traders who demand speed, flexibility, and impeccable risk management, this Expert Advisor transforms any alert message into a precise market or limit order.   Install and TEST the TRIAL version HERE STRENGTHS AND ADVANTAGES Universal Parsing Engine (Propriet
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
More from author
Daily Session Separators and HighsLows
Jacobus Nicolaas Van Staden
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Overview The Daily Session Separator indicator is a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading experience by clearly marking daily trading sessions on your chart. It helps traders visualize daily boundaries, session highs and lows, and essential day-specific data to make informed decisions. With its seamless integration into any chart and dynamic adaptability, this indicator is a must-have for traders who rely on precision and clarity. Key Features Daily Session Separators Automatically adds
FREE
Asia Dealing Range with STDV
Jacobus Nicolaas Van Staden
Indicators
Asia Range STDV  I ndicator This Indicator is designed not only to identify the Asia session trading range and Standard Deviation levels but also to assist traders in creating a systematic entry and exit strategy based on the higher timeframe daily trend . The indicator supports both bullish and bearish scenarios, allowing traders to focus on key moments when the Asia range's high or low is "swept" (broken) in line with the confirmed trend. Strategy Overview: 1. Confirming the Daily Trend (Bul
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review