Positions Risk Analyzer Utility

The Trade Analyzer is a powerful tool designed for real-time monitoring of your trading performance directly on the chart. It provides insights into:

Total Open Positions : Number of active trades.

: Number of active trades. Potential Profit (TP) : Estimated profit if all Take Profits are hit.

: Estimated profit if all Take Profits are hit. Potential Loss (SL) : Maximum potential loss if all Stop Losses are triggered.

: Maximum potential loss if all Stop Losses are triggered. Floating Profit/Loss: Real-time net profit or loss of all open trades.

This utility dynamically updates its calculations and displays the data in a movable, customizable on-chart window, helping you make informed trading decisions.



