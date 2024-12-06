Positions Risk Analyzer
- Utilities
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Jacobus Nicolaas Van StadenAs a seasoned technical trader and developer, operating under the alias **Curious Trader Mindset**, I bring a wealth of experience and precision to the world of algorithmic trading. With a deep understanding of financial markets and a passion for creating innovative trading solutions, I specialize
- Version: 1.0
Positions Risk Analyzer Utility
The Trade Analyzer is a powerful tool designed for real-time monitoring of your trading performance directly on the chart. It provides insights into:
- Total Open Positions: Number of active trades.
- Potential Profit (TP): Estimated profit if all Take Profits are hit.
- Potential Loss (SL): Maximum potential loss if all Stop Losses are triggered.
- Floating Profit/Loss: Real-time net profit or loss of all open trades.
This utility dynamically updates its calculations and displays the data in a movable, customizable on-chart window, helping you make informed trading decisions.