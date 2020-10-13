Gm Volumes

4
A simple volume indicator according to the color of the candle!


- Custom background!

- Supports Volume by Ticks or Real Volume.

The original Metatrader Volume indicator does not show the colors of the bar according to the color of the Candle, it only changes color when the volume of a candle is greater than the previous one, this sometimes creates confusion for beginners and does not know the real reason for the color change.

Free indicator, support may take a while to respond!
Reviews 5
KATTY2010
196
KATTY2010 2022.07.12 02:51 
 

bien

Gena2905
14
Gena2905 2021.10.23 13:38 
 

Индикатор шикарный! Но, окрашивает сам цветовую схему в черный и включает линии bid, ask! Если-бы это убрать, было-бы круто!

Erison Francisco De Sales
1545
Erison Francisco De Sales 2021.06.22 20:54 
 

It's a good indicator, but we can't save our changed colors preferences.

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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We often need to know the sudden change in trend that happens on the graph and this can be confirmed through indicators. This indicator shows the moments of trend reversal and how in which trend the price is shifting. Custom background, no need to configure the colors in the chart, just drag the indicator! Indication with arrows. - Blue arrow: Upward trend. - Pink Arrow: Downward Trend. NOTE: Free indicator, support may take a while to respond.
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We often look for support and resistance points on the chart. One of the techniques that can be used is through the quantity of lots offered in the order book. This indicator searches for the largest lots in the order book and draws them on the graph in the form of lines, thereby obtaining where is the greatest concentration of lots offered on the centralized stock market at that time, thus configuring possible support and resistance lines. - The number of lines to draw can be defined by the u
Gm Vwap Point
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VWAP is an intraday calculation used primarily by algorithms and institutional traders to assess where a stock is trading in relation to its weighted average volume for the day. Day traders also use VWAP to assess market direction and filter out trading signals. This indicator is used to analyze and calculate the Vwap from a certain point on the graph, which is widely used to analyze the beginning of a movement of the price relationship with the volume. - Multi Vwaps on the same chart, placed
Gm Aggressive Volume
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Volume is a resource used by analysts of various methodologies, precisely because it shows the confirmation of movements and the market's progress. It is an indicator that analyzes the financial quantity that was traded during a certain period. This indicator analyzes the amount of volume for each candle, when there is an excessive increase in this, it differs from the others by a colored bar. In addition to informing in the form of colored bars, this indicator allows you to emit an audible w
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KATTY2010
196
KATTY2010 2022.07.12 02:51 
 

bien

Bernardo Carvalho
693
Bernardo Carvalho 2022.01.24 10:00 
 

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Gena2905
14
Gena2905 2021.10.23 13:38 
 

Индикатор шикарный! Но, окрашивает сам цветовую схему в черный и включает линии bid, ask! Если-бы это убрать, было-бы круто!

Erison Francisco De Sales
1545
Erison Francisco De Sales 2021.06.22 20:54 
 

It's a good indicator, but we can't save our changed colors preferences.

Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2021.01.23 16:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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