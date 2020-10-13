Gm Volumes

A simple volume indicator according to the color of the candle!









- Custom background!





- Supports Volume by Ticks or Real Volume.





The original Metatrader Volume indicator does not show the colors of the bar according to the color of the Candle, it only changes color when the volume of a candle is greater than the previous one, this sometimes creates confusion for beginners and does not know the real reason for the color change.





Free indicator, support may take a while to respond!