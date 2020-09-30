White Trader Clock
- Utilities
-
Ricardo Almeida BrancoI started following the Brazilian stock exchange in 2018, in a demo account, and I found the amount of setups used interesting. Taking learning and even the demo seriously, I understood that I should start programming to validate / discard setups.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 10 May 2021
Simple countdown indicator for the next candle.
Only claim is to be light!
The indicator inserts a text object to the right of the current price and calculates how much time is left for the new bar, showing this to the trader.
Leave your comment if the indicator helped you in any way!
If you have any suggestions, let me know to evaluate the improvements.Success and Good Trades!
Buenas tardes, me parece excelente!!!