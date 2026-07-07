Smart Flow

Smart Flow - Institutional Aggression Tracker

Smart Flow is a powerful and intuitive indicator designed to read the true market order flow and identify zones of strong institutional aggression. Instead of guessing tops and bottoms, Smart Flow directly paints your chart's candles whenever it detects a relevant directional capital injection, making your trading decisions highly objective.

Working Principle

The indicator performs an advanced mathematical calculation on every candle to estimate the buying and selling volume based on the candle's body size and its relationship with the high and low. From this, it extracts the Delta (the net difference between buying and selling aggression) and applies an exponential moving average to this balance. Simultaneously, the indicator evaluates the Cumulative Flow over a specific period. When both the Delta and the Flow strongly point in the same direction, the candle is painted green (Strong Bullish Aggression) or red (Strong Bearish Aggression).

Main Advantages

  • Visual Simplicity: Keeps your chart perfectly clean by painting the candles directly, avoiding cluttered sub-windows and lines.

  • High-Precision Trigger: The perfect confirmation tool for entries on Fibonacci retracements, Moving Average tests, or Support/Resistance bounces.

  • Global Versatility: Features a native built-in engine to operate seamlessly in centralized markets (Real Volume - Stocks, Futures) or decentralized markets (Tick Volume - Forex, CFDs).

  • Noise Filter: Acts as a solid confirmation layer, preventing false entries on support zones that lack real institutional defense.

Input Parameters

  • EMA smoothing period for Delta: Adjusts the speed of the moving average applied to the order flow (Default: 9).

  • FlowAcum accumulation window: Number of past candles used to calculate the cumulative directional balance (Default: 20).

  • Minimum Delta for strong pressure: Filter to ignore low-volume noise. Higher values require larger volume spikes to trigger a signal (Default: 0.0 - Reads all flow).

  • Minimum FlowAcum to confirm trend: The total cumulative volume needed over the period to approve a color change (Default: 0.0).

  • Show arrows on main chart: Adds visual arrows above/below the painted candles (True/False).

  • Volume Type Analyzed: Selection between "Real Volume" (Stock Exchange/Futures) and "Tick Volume" (Forex).


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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
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Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Smart Flow MT4
Douglas Rodrigues
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Smart Flow - Institutional Aggression Tracker Smart Flow   is a powerful and intuitive indicator designed to read the true market order flow and identify zones of strong institutional aggression. Instead of guessing tops and bottoms, Smart Flow directly paints your chart's candles whenever it detects a relevant directional capital injection, making your trading decisions highly objective. Working Principle The indicator performs an advanced mathematical calculation on every candle to estimate th
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