Prior Cote

In this indicator you choice a data to be used from yesterday (high, low, open, close, etc) to automatically draw an line to be the zero. And, from that a percentage deviation ("Percentage to be used") is calculated and used to draw others line to both side until a limit be reached.

Both sides can have diferrent colours as show in screenshots. Also, more than one indicator can be used at same time.
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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