Prior Cote
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
In this indicator you choice a data to be used from yesterday (high, low, open, close, etc) to automatically draw an line to be the zero. And, from that a percentage deviation ("Percentage to be used") is calculated and used to draw others line to both side until a limit be reached.
Both sides can have diferrent colours as show in screenshots. Also, more than one indicator can be used at same time.
Both sides can have diferrent colours as show in screenshots. Also, more than one indicator can be used at same time.