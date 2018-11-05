OniGIRI Auto



Why Selecting our product ? 

Our smart system expert advisor calculates a unique range detection to select the best entry spot on the right time of any currency market you are dealing with.

The algo intelligence system will detect any required calculation needed on live tick market continuously.

The parameter provided gives you the flexibility and capability to explore the variability deeply on any highest potential outcome in your trading account.


Strategy involved

  • Breakout smart system.
  • Smart way to open and close order
  • Automatic BEP.
  • Automatic lot size calculation.
  • Smart money management.
  • recomeded pair: EURusd, GBPusd

Recommended balance 

  • Minimum balance: $1000 with 1% compounding risk percent setting
  • Recommended balance:  $2000 with 2% compounding risk percent setting

Parameters

  • Stealth mode
  • Cut profit/loss mode
  • Loss money to cut
  • Profit money to cut
  • Range to detect (daily)
  • Range percent select
  • Takeprofit (Pip)
  • Stoploss (Pip)
  • Profit BEP to secure (put 0 to disable)
  • Compounding per input $ (put 0 to disable)
  • Compounding risk percent
  • Compounding risk distance
  • Martiangle (put 0 to disable)
  • Marti step
  • Trail start (put 0 to disable)
  • Trail step
  • Max entry on Averaging
  • Magic Number

Recommended broker

We strongly suggest to use ONLY ECN broker with lower spread with 1:500 leverage 


Risk disclosure: All financial products traded on margin carry a high degree of risk to your capital. They are not suited to all investors and you can lose more than your initial deposit. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved, and seek independent advice if necessary.


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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