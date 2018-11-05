OniGIRI Auto
- Experts
-
Indra Lukmanahttps://www.mql5.com/en/users/indral8/seller#products
Contact me on whatshapp 6281911993088, Telegram @inLuk
- Version: 1.25
- Updated: 5 November 2018
- Activations: 10
Why Selecting our product ?
Our smart system expert advisor calculates a unique range detection to select the best entry spot on the right time of any currency market you are dealing with.
The algo intelligence system will detect any required calculation needed on live tick market continuously.
The parameter provided gives you the flexibility and capability to explore the variability deeply on any highest potential outcome in your trading account.
Strategy involved
- Breakout smart system.
- Smart way to open and close order
- Automatic BEP.
- Automatic lot size calculation.
- Smart money management.
- recomeded pair: EURusd, GBPusd
Recommended balance
- Minimum balance: $1000 with 1% compounding risk percent setting
- Recommended balance: $2000 with 2% compounding risk percent setting
Parameters
- Stealth mode
- Cut profit/loss mode
- Loss money to cut
- Profit money to cut
- Range to detect (daily)
- Range percent select
- Takeprofit (Pip)
- Stoploss (Pip)
- Profit BEP to secure (put 0 to disable)
- Compounding per input $ (put 0 to disable)
- Compounding risk percent
- Compounding risk distance
- Martiangle (put 0 to disable)
- Marti step
- Trail start (put 0 to disable)
- Trail step
- Max entry on Averaging
- Magic Number
Recommended broker
Risk disclosure: All financial products traded on margin carry a high degree of risk to your capital. They are not suited to all investors and you can lose more than your initial deposit. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved, and seek independent advice if necessary.