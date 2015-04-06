Gold Scalping Pro

Are you into scalping trading? Do you enjoy investing in gold? Gold Scalping Pro is an EA product for MT4 that could potentially benefit you in the market with a scalping movement. It is highly recommended that you use take profits and stop losses for proper risk management since investing in gold can fluctuate. With an open buy order, Parabolic SAR indicator will cross above and take profit is set to order open price +100 pips. For an open sell order, Parabolic SAR indicator will cross below and take profit as well. XAUUSD is a popular pair among investors that can pump or dip anytime. It is backtested with the ability to use Parabolic SAR indicators to reveal the ups and downs of the bars. Please note that Parabolic SAR is a stop and reversal process. It has 0.1 lots as its fixed size. Pay close attention to the bars. It can be tricky to know the direction of gold. Invest with caution. Good luck trading gold. This product is now available. One more thing, you can click and drag the bot in a chart and it will activate. You can also use it for other currency pairs if you like. If you are new to purchasing a bot, use it wisely. The value of gold can vary from time to time.

Price: $100 (Unlimited use if you buy.)

This EA can be used for the following:

  • Any broker
  • Any leverage
  • Use take profits and stop losses 
  • Use buy stops, buy limits, sell stops, and sell limits
  • Max open trades: 1000
  • Max close trades: 1000
  • Audible alerts
  • Demo use
  • Easy to download
  • MInimum deposit $200-1000 (Higher balance is recommended in your trading account.)
  • Any currency pairs such as EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF etc.

Note: XAUUSD is a high spread pair. It is not recommended for you to trade if you balance is minimal. Do NOT overtrade gold! Doing so may result in potential losses. It is your responsiblity to manage your risk. If you drag it to a chart, the volume will be 1.00 for buy and sell and it will automatically set up the stop losses and take profits.

Investing in gold can be volatile. Trade at your own risk. Past results does not guarantee future results. Use proper risk management.

Happy trading!

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Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Experts
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