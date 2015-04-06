Are you into scalping trading? Do you enjoy investing in gold? Gold Scalping Pro is an EA product for MT4 that could potentially benefit you in the market with a scalping movement. It is highly recommended that you use take profits and stop losses for proper risk management since investing in gold can fluctuate. With an open buy order, Parabolic SAR indicator will cross above and take profit is set to order open price +100 pips. For an open sell order, Parabolic SAR indicator will cross below and take profit as well. XAUUSD is a popular pair among investors that can pump or dip anytime. It is backtested with the ability to use Parabolic SAR indicators to reveal the ups and downs of the bars. Please note that Parabolic SAR is a stop and reversal process. It has 0.1 lots as its fixed size. Pay close attention to the bars. It can be tricky to know the direction of gold. Invest with caution. Good luck trading gold. This product is now available. One more thing, you can click and drag the bot in a chart and it will activate. You can also use it for other currency pairs if you like. If you are new to purchasing a bot, use it wisely. The value of gold can vary from time to time.

Price: $100 (Unlimited use if you buy.)

This EA can be used for the following:

Any broker

Any leverage

Use take profits and stop losses

Use buy stops, buy limits, sell stops, and sell limits

Max open trades: 1000

Max close trades: 1000

Audible alerts

Demo use

Easy to download

MInimum deposit $200-1000 (Higher balance is recommended in your trading account.)

Any currency pairs such as EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF etc.

Note: XAUUSD is a high spread pair. It is not recommended for you to trade if you balance is minimal. Do NOT overtrade gold! Doing so may result in potential losses. It is your responsiblity to manage your risk. If you drag it to a chart, the volume will be 1.00 for buy and sell and it will automatically set up the stop losses and take profits.

Investing in gold can be volatile. Trade at your own risk. Past results does not guarantee future results. Use proper risk management.

Happy trading!