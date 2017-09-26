Minotaur
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Our team has created an experimental trading system. The main task of the Expert Advisor is the creation of a signal account on its basis. The EA uses high-risk strategies.
Monitoring of my accounts: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael
1. Preparation for work and recommendations
- The EA is easy to use and ready to trade with the recommended input parameters.
- It is recommended to use the EA on several currency pairs simultaneously. Important! For each of the currency pairs, a different Magic must be specified (input parameters).
- In order to reduce the deposit load and decrease the drawdown. It is necessary to set the same Magic on mirrored currency pairs.
2. Settings
- Profit - the total profit value of orders with the same magic number and the same direction (Buy or Sell). When reached, these orders are closed.
- Fix_profit - the total profit value after closing the most unprofitable order.
- Step - the minimum distance between orders on the given currency pair and with the same direction (Buy or Sell).
- Lot - order volume.
- Martingale - lot multiplier, the volume of subsequent orders will be multiplied Martingale times.
- Magic - order magic number.
3. Recommended settings values
- Profit - 10.
- Fix_profit - 30.
- Step - 0.002. For pairs with JPY, Step - 0.2.
- Lot - 0.01.
- Martingale - 1.5.
- Magic - 1234.
Best regards, Dmitriy.