Minotaur

Our team has created an experimental trading system. The main task of the Expert Advisor is the creation of a signal account on its basis. The EA uses high-risk strategies.

‌Monitoring of my accounts: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael


1. Preparation for work and recommendations

  • The EA is easy to use and ready to trade with the recommended input parameters.
  • It is recommended to use the EA on several currency pairs simultaneously. Important! For each of the currency pairs, a different Magic must be specified (input parameters).
  • In order to reduce the deposit load and decrease the drawdown. It is necessary to set the same Magic on mirrored currency pairs.


2. Settings

  • Profit - the total profit value of orders with the same magic number and the same direction (Buy or Sell). When reached, these orders are closed.
  • Fix_profit - the total profit value after closing the most unprofitable order.
  • Step - the minimum distance between orders on the given currency pair and with the same direction (Buy or Sell).
  • Lot - order volume.
  • Martingale - lot multiplier, the volume of subsequent orders will be multiplied Martingale times.
  • Magic - order magic number.


3. Recommended settings values

  • Profit - 10.
  • Fix_profit - 30.
  • Step - 0.002. For pairs with JPY, Step - 0.2.
  • Lot - 0.01.
  • Martingale - 1.5.
  • Magic - 1234.

Best regards, Dmitriy.

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Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
TikiPip EA
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Experts
TikiPip EA – Total stability with controlled risk management I developed TikiPip EA with traders in mind who value stability and responsible capital management. It doesn't seek to promise magical results, but rather to offer stable monthly returns, while maintaining control over capital. It's a robust tool that operates 24/5, with adaptive intelligence based on volatility, allowing it to adapt to all types of markets. Visit the TikiPip EA Channel here: TIKIPIP EA - CHANNEL You can check res
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Dmitry Shutov
4.33 (9)
Experts
Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Идеален для быстрого разгона депозита!!! Подходит для мультивалютной торговли. Невосприимчивость к большой задержке и величине спреда. Принцип работы После запуска советника на графике советник запоминает уровень открытия первого ордера. Выше уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Sell . Ниже уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Buy . Если общая прибыль ордеров на покуп
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Optimus Trades
Dmitry Shutov
2.75 (4)
Experts
Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Подходит для разгона депозита. Подходит для мульти-валютной торговли. Не зависим от качества соединения и торговых условий.  Принцип работы Эксперт открывает ордера по встроенному индикатору. Если прибыль ордера плюсовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в противоположном направлении объёмом  Lot . Если прибыль ордера минусовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в этом же направлении и объёмом в  Martingal
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Life Expert
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Experts
Background It only needs a small initial deposit. Suitable for multi-currency trading. Real account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/294440 Operation Principle The EA opens orders based on a built-in indicator. The EA determines the order with the greatest negative profit each tick. Then the determines the total profit of Buy and Sell orders on each currency pair. If the total profit of Buy or Sell orders on each currency pair plus the amount of the order with the greatest negative p
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Experts
Background The EA trades a grid of orders using the martingale technique. It is designed for multi-currency trading. It opens and closes a large number of orders. My account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael Advantages Trading results are visible every day. The EA works 24/5. Is not sensitive to trading conditions. Suitable for a rapid deposit boost. Ease of use. Recommendations Use the EA on several pairs simultaneously. Recommended deposit 500 $. When using the EA on
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Background The Expert applies the martingale principle. The main task was to reduce drawdown and obtain a balanced chart by trading on 4-6 charts simultaneously. Monitoring of my accounts: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael Recommendations The EA is recommended for use on 4-6 currency pairs. It is recommended to trade pairs with 4 or 5 decimal places. Using pairs containing the JPY currency is not advisable. The Step parameter is determined experimentally. In general, when trading 6
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Background The Expert Advisor has been designed and tested using precise mathematical calculations and has a good potential for multi-currency trading. The Expert Advisor defines the most probable price chart movement areas and opens a grid of Buy or Sell orders. Orders are closed by averaging. My account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael Advantages Low drawdown and deposit load. Not affected by slippage and server delays. Not affected by spread. Suitable for a rapid d
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Our team tried its best to create an Expert Advisor accessible to everyone. Now you will be able to start trading right now regardless of the broker's trading conditions and the size of the initial deposit. ‌ Monitoring of my accounts: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/mizrael Preparation for work and recommendations It is recommended to trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Set a different value of Magic (input parameter) for each pair In order to reduce the deposit load and decre
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This Expert Advisor is based on advanced neural networks. The main EA feature is the depth of the neural analysis. ‌Monitoring of my accounts: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael Features and operation principles After training, the EA recognizes the ascending, descending and sideways trends . After calculating the neural network, the EA places a market order with a fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss . The EA sets the Take Profit and Stop Loss levels on its own. But Take Profit is alway
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Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Подходит для мульти-валютной торговли. Не зависим от качества соединения и торговых условий. Мониторинг моих счетов:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/mizrael Принцип работы Эксперт открывает ордера по встроенному индикатору. Если прибыль ордера больше значения параметра  Profit  в пунктах графика. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в противоположном направлении объёмом  Lot . Если прибыль ордера меньше значения
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Experts
Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Подходит для мульти-валютной торговли. Не зависим от качества соединения и торговых условий. Мониторинг моих счетов:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/mizrael Принцип работы Эксперт открывает ордера по встроенному индикатору. Если прибыль ордера больше значения параметра  Profit  в пунктах графика. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в противоположном направлении объёмом  Lot . Если прибыль ордера меньше значения
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Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Подходит для мульти-валютной торговли. Не зависим от качества соединения и торговых условий.  Принцип работы Эксперт открывает ордера по встроенному индикатору. Если прибыль ордера плюсовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в противоположном направлении объёмом  Lot . Если прибыль ордера минусовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в этом же направлении и объёмом в  Martingale  раз больше преведущего. Ре
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Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Подходит для мульти-валютной торговли. Принцип работы Эксперт открывает ордера по встроенному индикатору. Каждый тик эксперт определяет ордер с самой отрицательной прибылью. Далее эксперт определяет суммарную прибыль ордеров на Buy и Sell по каждой валютной паре. Если общая прибыль ордеров на Buy или на Sell по каждой валютной паре плюс сумма ордера с самой отрицательной прибылью превышает значение параметра  Profit . Эксперт за
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Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Подходит для мульти-валютной торговли. Не зависим от качества соединения и торговых условий.  Принцип работы Эксперт открывает ордера по встроенному индикатору. Если прибыль ордера плюсовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в противоположном направлении объёмом  Lot . Если прибыль ордера минусовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в этом же направлении и объёмом в  Martingale  раз больше преведущего. Рек
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Experts
Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Идеален для быстрого разгона депозита!!! Подходит для мультивалютной торговли. Невосприимчивость к большой задержке и величине спреда. Работает только со своими ордерами. Принцип работы После запуска советника на графике советник запоминает уровень открытия первого ордера. Выше уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Sell . Ниже уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Buy .
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Dmitry Shutov
Experts
Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Идеален для быстрого разгона депозита!!! Подходит для мультивалютной торговли. Невосприимчивость к большой задержке и величине спреда. Работает только со своими ордерами. Принцип работы После запуска советника на графике советник запоминает уровень открытия первого ордера. Выше уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Sell . Ниже уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Buy .
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Dmitry Shutov
1 (1)
Experts
Это самая полная и продвинутая версия эксперта Start Trade. Отлично зарекомендовавшая себя. Ссылка:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/39225 В платной версии вы получаете: более проработанную механику Траллинга ордеров. более прочная связь между параллельно открытыми валютными парами. дальнейшие обгрейды и поддержку. Коротко о главном. Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Идеален для быстрого разгона депозита!!! Подходит для мультивалютной торговли. Невосприимчивость к больш
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